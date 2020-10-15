UBC experts on disaster preparedness, Great BC Shakeout

British Columbia will hold the Great BC Shakeout today as part of efforts to prepare communities in the event of a big earthquake in the region.
UBC experts are available to comment on the exercise and other aspects of disaster preparedness.
Michael Bostock
Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Tel: 604-730-8307
Email: bostock@eoas.ubc.ca
- Structure and dynamics of subduction zones
Brett Gilley
Associate Professor of Teaching, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Tel: 604-719-9423
Email: bgilley@eoas.ubc.ca
- Natural disasters: earthquakes and tsunamis
Carlos Molina-Hutt
Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering
Email: carlos.molinahutt@civil.ubc.ca
- Assessing seismic risk in buildings
- Leads engineering for Seismic Resilience Lab
* Available 1-2 p.m. and evenings after 6 p.m.
Sara Shneiderman
Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology and
School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Email: sara.shneiderman@ubc.ca
- Social elements of disaster preparedness and response
- Personal experience and an emerging ethnographic research focus on seismic mitigation programs in B.C.
* Not available between 1-2 p.m. October 15