UBC experts on disaster preparedness, Great BC Shakeout Media Advisories

British Columbia will hold the Great BC Shakeout today as part of efforts to prepare communities in the event of a big earthquake in the region.

UBC experts are available to comment on the exercise and other aspects of disaster preparedness.

Michael Bostock

Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Tel: 604-730-8307

Email: bostock@eoas.ubc.ca

Structure and dynamics of subduction zones

Brett Gilley

Associate Professor of Teaching, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Tel: 604-719-9423

Email: bgilley@eoas.ubc.ca

Natural disasters: earthquakes and tsunamis

Carlos Molina-Hutt

Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering

Email: carlos.molinahutt@civil.ubc.ca

Assessing seismic risk in buildings

Leads engineering for Seismic Resilience Lab

* Available 1-2 p.m. and evenings after 6 p.m.

Sara Shneiderman

Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology and

School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Email: sara.shneiderman@ubc.ca

Social elements of disaster preparedness and response

Personal experience and an emerging ethnographic research focus on seismic mitigation programs in B.C.

* Not available between 1-2 p.m. October 15