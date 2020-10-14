UBC In The News
Researchers gave homeless people money and what they did with it might surprise you
Media highlighted the New Leaf project, a research initiative by UBC and Foundations for Social Change that evaluated the impact of giving direct cash transfers to homeless individuals. Principal investigator Jiaying Zhao, a professor in UBC’s psychology department, was interviewed.
NBC Today, Yahoo, MSN, Vancouver Sun, Vancouver is Awesome, Castanet
These simple farming techniques can curb greenhouse gas emissions
Sean Smukler, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, gave comments about how measuring and managing nitrous oxide emissions is complicated.
National Observer
Want to know about John A. Macdonald’s racist past? Don’t ask the government of Canada
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC, says Canada’s first prime minister Macdonald’s profile should mention his role as the architect of the residential school system in Canada, which led Canada to have to acknowledge massive human rights violations.
The Star, St. Catharines Standard
Momentum grows to force corporate boards and pension-plan trustees to disclose climate risks and opportunities
Carol Liao, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, discussed the common misconception that corporate directors have a legal duty to maximize profits for shareholders, even if this comes at the expense of the planet. Liao, along with UBC law professor Janis Sarra, is a principal investigator with the Canada Climate Law Initiative, which focuses on fiduciary obligations related to climate change.
The Tyee
Leaked video of BC Liberals insulting NDP's Bowinn Ma shows sexism, observers say
Joe Tong, an adjunct professor at UBC’s faculty of education, says the attack on NDP candidate Bowinn Ma, who is a young woman of colour, will be painful for other young people of colour to witness.
CTV
B.C. Liberals, NDP and Greens make big promises for child care
Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave comments about major political parties’ commitment to childcare.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
The West is being left behind as it squanders COVID-19 lessons from Asia-Pacific
Heidi Tworek, a professor of international history and public policy at UBC, discussed democratic health communications during the pandemic.
CNN (US), MSN (US), CNN (Philippines), MSN (Canada)
Trump’s new claims on coronavirus immunity are ‘extremely dangerous,’ experts say
Michael Curry, a UBC clinical professor of emergency medicine, gave comments about the experimental antibody treatment on U.S. president Trump, and said it may be creating a false sense of immunity and when the artificial antibodies leave his system, he may not be protected.
Global, MSN
'Over by Christmas'? Why it's OK that our internal pandemic timelines keep shifting
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor spoke about having hopes that the world would be back to normal by Christmas and said it’s a form of optimism bias that people create to protect themselves.
CTV
Pandemic squeezing younger generation
Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says the pandemic exposes generational inequity and shows what solidarity could achieve.
National Observer (subscription)
Gandhi and his relevance today – Post-COVID
Nemy Banthia, a professor in UBC’s department of civil engineering, and Arun Garg, a clinical professor of pathology, spoke at a virtual panel discussion on the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings in today’s society.
Indo-Canadian Voice
Dilution of efficiency-based principles has implications for all borrowers, not just the chronically unhealthy
Amartya Lahiri, Royal Bank research professor at UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics, wrote about the sustained hollowing out of the financial architecture in India.
Indian Express
Care is the secret ingredient in school lunch programs
UBC professor of sociology Sinikka Elliott and Jennifer Black, a professor of food, nutrition and health, discussed food as a source of care and how school food programs work better when they actively nurture care and connection.
The Conversation
Best universities in British Columbia
UBC is the best university in B.C. according to Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings 2021.
Times Higher Education (subscription)
This fall, many instructors are teaching the pandemic
University Affairs mentioned the COVID-19 and society course developed by UBC’s department of sociology, which examines how the pandemic is affecting our families, work lives, and health and education institutions.
University Affairs
How this UBC Okanagan grad is turning the pandemic into something positive
UBCO alumna Trina Kushnerik spoke about her calendar project that provides 366 days of science-backed tips to help people live a happier life.
InfoTel News