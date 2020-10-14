Momentum grows to force corporate boards and pension-plan trustees to disclose climate risks and opportunities

Carol Liao, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, discussed the common misconception that corporate directors have a legal duty to maximize profits for shareholders, even if this comes at the expense of the planet. Liao, along with UBC law professor Janis Sarra, is a principal investigator with the Canada Climate Law Initiative, which focuses on fiduciary obligations related to climate change.

The Tyee