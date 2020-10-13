UBC In The News
Volumetric video can help train and upskill the workforce
Forbes mentioned a project by the Emerging Media Lab at UBC, which used volumetric video to connect patient volunteers with staff and students.
Forbes
U.S. space mining policies may trigger regulatory 'race to the bottom,' scientists warn
Aaron Boley, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, and Michael Byers, a professor in the department of political science, spoke about the current U.S. approach to space mining and rejecting space as being a global commons.
UPI, Space Daily
Grief as Vancouver’s most beloved Hong Kong cafe closes. But can the spirit of Goldstone Bakery be saved?
UBC history professor Henry Yu commented on the closure of a Chinatown café and shared his idea of a public-private partnership to retain the venue as a community space.
South China Morning Post
BC NDP promises free female contraception at a cost of $60M annually
Ruth Habte, a UBC gynaecology and obstetrics resident, was quoted about the removal of barriers to contraception access.
Glacier Media via Vancouver Courier, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Castanet
Anatomy of a comeback
Naznin Virji-Babul, a professor in UBC’s department of physical therapy and director of the Perception-Action Laboratory, gave comments about brain recovery.
Pique
B.C. sees 100-fold increase in election mail-in ballot requests
Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, commented on mail-in voting and how it would affect the coverage of elections and the nature of campaigning.
Globe and Mail, Richmond News
More important than ever to reach out to your loved ones this pandemic Thanksgiving, says expert
Diane McIntosh, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, and Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease specialist and clinical professor in the department of pediatrics, discussed the importance of maintaining social connections and the safest approach to family gatherings during the pandemic.
McIntosh: CBC, Yahoo, MSN
Murthy: Global
Front-line workers, COVID-19 patients find gratitude, resilience this Thanksgiving
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor said despite the terrible events of the last 10 months, not everything is negative. He added humans look for things to be grateful for, which can be helpful for our mental health.
CTV
The Science of COVID - Airborne spread goes viral
UBC mechanical engineering professor Steven Rogak discussed how the coronavirus spreads in the air.
Super Awesome Science Show
Building blocks of language learning formed in infancy, and video chats can help later on
Janet Werker, a university Killam professor in the department of psychology and co-director of the language sciences, co-wrote about children and language learning.
Globe and Mail
Stober Foundation gives $1 million to UBCO for student and public health
The Stober Family Foundation donated $1 million to UBCO to support student scholarships, research and community health initiatives over the next five years. Lesley Cormack, UBCO deputy vice-chancellor and principal, was quoted.
Global, Kelowna Capital News, Castanet
Canada’s best universities by reputation: Rankings 2021
UBC has been named the second-most reputable university in Canada.
Maclean’s, Daily Hive
UBC Vancouver campus' student housing occupancy at 44 per cent
Daily Hive reported that with classes largely being held online, the student housing occupancy at UBC’s Vancouver campus is currently at 44 per cent.
Daily Hive