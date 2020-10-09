UBC In The News
Researchers gave thousands of dollars to homeless people. The results defied stereotypes
Media featured the New Leaf project, a research initiative by UBC and Foundations for Social Change that found a positive impact of giving direct cash transfers to homeless individuals.
CNN, National Post
U.S. policy could thwart sustainable space development, researchers say
Aaron Boley, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, and Michael Byers, a professor in the department of political science, say the U.S. is overlooking best practice with regard to the sustainable development of space, and others nations need to speak up, now.
Space.com, MSN
Mental health challenges expected to increase during the first full winter of COVID-19
Lakshmi Yatham, a professor and head of UBC’s department of psychiatry, spoke about an article he co-authored on the mental health of communities during COVID-19.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Nearly half of parents would accept less rigorous testing of coronavirus vaccine: study
A new UBC study that found 43 per cent of parents are in favour of modifying vaccination standards in order to get it to their children faster.
Daily Hive, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge News, Chilliwack Progress
UBC faculty of education prof Robert VanWynsberghe wins award for advancing environmental learning
Robert VanWynsberghe, a professor at UBC’s faculty of education, has won an award for his work in understanding the links between classroom instruction, human action, and social change.
Georgia Straight
Republican Jesus not real Jesus: UBC professor
Vancouver is Awesome featured a new book by Tony Keddie, a professor of early Christian history and literature, that talks about how right-wing influencers have re-written the Gospels as a political tool to support their political views.
Vancouver is Awesome