UBC In The News
This new cooling technology also prevents viral spread
GreenBiz featured the Cold Tube, an environmentally friendly cooling system that can maintain comfortable conditions for people without cooling all the air around them. Lead researcher Adam Rysanek, a UBC architecture and landscape architecture professor, was quoted.
GreenBiz
Cracking the code on mercury, our solar system’s innermost mystery
Catherine Johnson, a UBC professor of planetary geophysics, discussed Mercury, the innermost planet in our solar system.
The Cosmic Controversy
Canada bans 6 forms of plastic
Rashid Sumaila, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs, commented on the federal government’s plan to ban plastic by end of 2021 and how it can help reduce micro-plastics in the ocean.
CBC Early Edition
How America’s ‘night and day’ crossroads on climate can shape Canada’s future
Kathryn Harrison, a professor of political science at UBC, spoke about how the U.S. election will impact the fight against the climate crisis and Canada’s economy.
National Observer (subscription)
How COVID-19 has left us too scared to perform CPR
Daily Mail mentioned a UBC study that showed bystanders are less willing to engage in helping someone suffering an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Daily Mail
Close to half of parents would accept less rigorous testing of COVID-19 vaccine: study
Media highlighted a new UBC study that found 43 per cent of parents are in favour of modifying vaccination standards in order to get it to their children faster. Lead author Ran Goldman, a professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, was quoted.
News 1130, Richmond News, Tri-City News, Castanet
COVID-19: Vaccine should be available by March, says UBC expert
Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease specialist and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, says Canada should have a safe and effective vaccine available this spring, after which it’s a matter of how that gets distributed to each province and to which target population first.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
New book "Republican Jesus" looks at Christianity in the USA
Tony Keddie, a professor of early Christian history and literature, was interviewed about his new book, Republican Jesus, that talks about how right-wing influencers have re-written the Gospels as a political tool to support their political views.
CKNW Mornings with Simi