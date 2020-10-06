UBC In The News
The BC Liberals set the tempo for provincial election
UBC political science professor Gerald Baier spoke about the first two weeks of the campaign and whether calling the snap election is backfiring on the NDP.
CBC Early Edition
U.S. president Donald Trump sick with COVID-19 and a nation holds its breath
Paul Quirk, a professor of U.S. politics in UBC’s department of political science, discussed the politics of the pandemic response and the way U.S. president Trump’s infection has been handled.
CBC Early Edition
Party leaders picking key battleground ridings in early going of election campaign
UBC political professor Max Cameron was quoted about how at the party level, the leaders are explicitly focused on swing ridings and less concerned about the overall share of the popular vote.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Where they stand: Both the BC Liberals and NDP Back Site C
George Hoberg, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, says he doubts Site C will become a major factor in the provincial election.
The Tyee
B.C. is once again bending the COVID curve
Global News asked Sarah Otto, a professor in UBC’s department of zoology, about how B.C. is managing to bend the curve despite the spike in cases.
Global News Morning BC
New survey finds more Canadians are hesitant about getting a vaccine against COVID-19
Ran Goldman, a professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, was interviewed about the new survey that found a drop in the number of Canadians who want to get a vaccine against the coronavirus as soon as possible. He said health care providers need to make sure that people are comfortable and understand the risks and benefits of taking the vaccine.
CTV News
Pandemic's front-line health-care workers feared, shunned
Ottawa Citizen spoke to UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor about his research looked at the stigmatization of health-care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ottawa Citizen, MSN
COVID-19: B.C. schools seeing heavy coronavirus exposures, but is that a bad thing?
Srinivas Murthy, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, said rather than focusing on school-based exposures, focus on the burden of disease in our larger community. He added a big question remains whether our school-based policies are adequate to minimize school-based transmission.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Tech helping arm Canadian seniors in pandemic fight
Patrick Klaiber, a graduate student in UBC’s department of psychology, spoke about his study that found older adults are emotionally resilient despite public discourse often portraying their vulnerability during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business in Vancouver
Breast is still best, even during a pandemic, UBC Okanagan research finds
Marie Tarrant, director of the school of nursing at UBCO, discussed her research on breastfeeding and its relationship with Type 2 diabetes, along with what nursing looks like during pandemic.
BC Local News, Kelowna Capital News, Castanet
Coming up for tenure, the CV holds ‘the course of one’s life’
Judith Walker, a professor of educational studies at UBC, wrote about writing a CV and how it plays an important role in the tenure process.
University Affairs
How Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine strategy could impact the world
UBCO nursing professor Katrina Plamondon and Srinivas Murthy, a clinical pediatrics professor at UBC, say efforts to elevate national interests over collective global health result in slower progress and limited global capacity to pool resources while placing the interests of wealthy countries over others.
Global, MSN
UBC Apple Festival moves its core market online
UBC Botanical Garden has turned the UBC Apple Festival into an online shop featuring variety of apples, apple trees and apple juice. Katie Teed, manager of marketing and communications for the UBC Botanical Garden, was quoted.
CBC
Filmmaker's hockey-obsessed mother was inspiration for short film
CBC interviewed UBC alumna Jenny Lee-Gilmore about her new short film Breakaway, which is about a young Chinese-Canadian girl who wants to become a hockey star.
CBC