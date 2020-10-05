UBC In The News
How Canada's grizzlies are faring during Fat Bear week
UBCO wildlife biologist Clayton Lamb commented on the sizes of Canadian grizzlies and discussed his research on keeping track of where and when the bears are travelling via GPS tracking collars.
CBC Quirks & Quarks (3:15 mark)
Chinese real estate agents in Metro Vancouver feel brunt of foreign buyer’s tax
A recent study by a Vancouver-based real estate analytics and marketing company, in collaboration with the UBC Sauder School of Business, looked at the impact of the foreign buyers’ tax on Chinese agents in B.C. Thomas Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was quoted.
Business in Vancouver
Why cleaning the forest could help fight fires — but it won't be easy
UBC forestry professor Lori Daniels says the fire season is growing longer and fires are getting bigger with climate change, and there has been a slow but steady acceptance that more needs to be done to protect homes and property in Canada from wildfire.
CBC
Province won't consider safe supply programs to address spiking overdose deaths
Mark Tyndall, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on Premier Jason Kenney’s statement linking an increase in opioid deaths to harm reduction in Alberta.
Calgary Herald
New faces bring renewal, political opportunity after B.C.'s Oct. 24 election
UBC political science professor Gerald Baier commented on NDP turnover and current vacancies.
The Canadian Press via CBC, News 1130, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Tri-City News, Richmond News, Times Colonist, Castanet, Daily Courier, MSN
UBC political science professor weighs in on the impact Trump’s illness will have on U.S. Election.
Paul Quirk, a professor of U.S. politics in UBC’s department of political science, discussed how Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis will affect the election campaign.
Global News Morning BC
Oct. 24 won't be your typical election day in B.C.
UBC political science professors Gerald Baier and Allan Tupper spoke about the upcoming snap election and said we might not know the result for a couple of weeks or more after election day.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Teachers’ union clashes with NDP won’t erode support, say analysts
Charles Ungerleider, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of educational studies, and Mark Thompson, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about the impact of the B.C. Teachers’ Federation on the election results.
The Tyee
Maybe too soon to rule out hydroxychloroquine; tricking the immune system
Reuters spoke to Omar Hasan Ali, a postdoctoral researcher at UBC’s faculty of medicine, about a study he co-authored that suggests that when our body fights the new coronavirus in our lungs, it also starts to fight its own proteins that keep our blood from clotting.
Reuters (US) via US News & World Report, Yahoo, Reuters (UK), Reuters (India), Yahoo (India), Indian Express, Today Online, Reuters (Canada)
National survey for Canadians living with disabilities during COVID-19
UBC researchers have teamed up with a disability resource organization to launch a national COVID-19 disability survey to capture perspectives from Canadians with different types of disabilities and their family members. Kathleen Martin Ginis, director of the UBC faculty of medicine’s Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management based at UBCO, was quoted.
Castanet
Teachers learn that online classes for foreign students come with geopolitical snags
The Canadian Press mentioned UBC for encouraging instructors to include a statement on their course syllabi explaining the material could contain content that is censored by non-Canadian governments.
The Canadian Press via CTV, National Post, CityNews, The Star, Montreal Gazette, The Province, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New West Record, Tri-City News, Times Colonist, Daily Courier, Yahoo, MSN
YVR is one step closer to rolling out pre-flight COVID-19 testing
UBC researchers have been selected as partners to conduct a COVID-19 rapid testing pilot at the Vancouver International Airport.
Global News Morning BC, Daily Hive, Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Richmond News, New West Record, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, Times Colonist
Richmond-born author creates calendar that aims to help grow happiness
UBCO alumna Trina Kushnerik was interviewed about her calendar project that provides 366 days of science-backed tips to help people live a happier life.
Richmond News