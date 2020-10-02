UBC In The News
Your ‘ethnicity estimate’ doesn’t mean what you think it does
Wired highlighted a study co-conducted by UBC researchers from the faculty of arts that showed how taking a DNA test could influence a person’s belief in race essentialism, or the idea that racial differences are innate.
Wired
Chinese real estate agents in Burnaby feel brunt of foreign buyers tax
A recent study by a Vancouver-based real estate analytics and marketing company, in collaboration with the UBC Sauder School of Business, looked at the impact of the foreign buyers’ tax on Chinese agents in B.C. Thomas Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was quoted.
Burnaby Now
What 10 women really think about period sex
Lori Brotto, director of the UBC Sexual Health Laboratory, gave comments about having sex during a period.
Refinery 29 (US), Yahoo, Refinery 29 (Canada)
The Great Rethink: Why the idea that everyone deserves to own a home is fundamentally flawed
Tsur Somerville, a professor at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, discussed attitudes about renting versus homeownership and ways to encourage renting over buying.
Financial Post
After hitting pause on aluminum tariffs, Trump looks to collaborate with Canada on 35 'critical minerals'
Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, says there’s a compelling logic to greater North American co-operation but increasing Canada’s dependence on the U.S. in order to “thwart China” carries its own risks.
Regina Leader-Post
B.C. government begins hunt of moose calves to save caribou
UBC forestry professor Cole Burton spoke about “mixed evidence” about the effectiveness of culling moose to save caribou. He said that studies show a combination of actions, such as wolf control, maternal penning and moving caribou from healthier herds to one at risk are all needed.
The Tyee
Who is best to lead B.C.’s pandemic recovery?
UBC political science professor Max Cameron commented on how the snap election will affect the government’s pandemic response.
Pique
COVID and climate change should be the UN's priority, new global poll says
Heidi Tworek, a professor of history and public policy at UBC, spoke about the lack of a single definition of what it means to confront COVID-19 and the role of the UN.
Vice
The Singapore PAP’s waning dominance
Kai Ostwald, a professor in the school of public policy and global affairs and director of the Centre for Southeast Asia Research at UBC, co-wrote about Singapore’s People’s Action Party and said their general vision for the country may last well into the future even if its dominance wanes.
East Asia Forum
YVR, WestJet, UBC partner on COVID-19 rapid testing pilot
UBC researchers have been selected as partners to conduct a COVID-19 rapid testing pilot at the Vancouver International Airport.
CTV, News 1130, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Times Colonist, Yahoo
Expressive sign language interpreter with a fan following wants to teach you
ASL interpreter and adjunct professor in UBC’s department of linguistics Nigel Howard was interviewed about the importance of his role in the deaf community and how he hopes to dispel common misconceptions about sign language through UBC’s first accredited sign language course.
CTV Your Morning
John Turner, briefly its leader but long a force in Canada, dies at 91
The New York Times paid tribute to the former prime minister and UBC alumnus John Turner, who has died at the age of 91.
New York Times (subscription)