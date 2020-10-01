UBC In The News
New research suggests breadfruit could be the next 'superfood'
UBCO chemistry professor Susan Murch was interviewed about her research that found breadfruit is extremely beneficial to human health and has the potential to improve worldwide food security issues.
ABC Radio Australia
5 ways home workout routines beat the gym
UBC psychology professor Elizabeth Dunn was quoted about how multi-tasking makes us feel pressed for time.
International Business Times
First Nations wary of consultation process on Discovery Islands fish farm decision
William Nikolakis, a lecturer of Aboriginal rights and natural resource law at UBC’s faculty of forestry, commented on the DFO’s decision to exclude an assessment of the ecosystem-wide impacts of open-pen fish farms in the Discovery Islands — which would have triggered a more extensive consultation process.
National Observer
Mining project appears stuck in neutral
Bern Klein, a professor in UBC’s department of mining engineering, commented on a mining project near Fredericton where tungsten and molybdenum are being promoted.
Fredericton Daily Gleaner
Women's health and well-being in the time of COVID-19
Jan Christilaw, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, will be speaking with Governor General of Canada Julie Payette about ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the health and well-being of women across Canada.
Yahoo, International Business Times
COVID-19 pandemic leading to higher rates of severe depression, exhaustion in B.C. nurses, study suggests
A survey conducted by UBC nursing researchers and the BC Nurses’ Union suggests the pandemic could be negatively impacting the mental health of front line nurses.
CTV
Stop telling students to study STEM over humanities for post-COVID world
Penney Clark, a professor in UBC’s department of curriculum and pedagogy, co-wrote about educational reforms and the importance of humanities disciplines in aspects of global competence which have not been the focus of STEM subjects.
The Canadian Press via BC Local News, Surrey Now-Leader, Peace Arch News