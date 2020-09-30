Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Webinar: Growing up in a pandemic Media Advisories

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the daily lives of families everywhere.

From changes in outdoor play and physical activity to screen time and use of technology, the way children and teens spend their time looks much different than it did a year ago.

These new experiences and environments—combined with the stress of an uncertain future—affect brain health and learning, and will continue to impact the generations of young people growing up during the pandemic.

Join UBC experts from the faculty of medicine to learn more about these unique changes, how they’re impacting the brain, and how to help children and teens thrive during the pandemic.

After a short presentation by each speaker, viewers will have the opportunity to ask questions using Slido.

Speakers:

Dr. Lara Boyd

Professor, UBC Department of Physical Therapy

Dr. Mariana Brussoni

Associate Professor, UBC Department of Pediatrics and the School of Population and Public Health

Dr. Shimi Kang

Clinical Associate Professor, UBC Department of Psychiatry

Moderator:

Angela Sterritt

CBC Reporter

Date/Time:

Thursday, Oct. 1, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. PDT

Registration:

Available here. Space is limited and registration is required. A recording of the webinar will be available on the faculty of medicine’s website as soon as possible following the event.

This webinar is open to media and the public. This is the first webinar series in the UBC faculty of medicine development & alumni engagement’s Transforming Health for Everyone series.