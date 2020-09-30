UBC In The News
New research suggests fish oil supplements could compromise infant immunity
New UBCO research shows mothers who take fish oil supplements while breastfeeding may put their babies’ immunity at risk. The article quoted senior author Deanna Gibson, a professor in UBCO’s Irving K. Barber faculty of science, and former PhD student and study co-author Candice Quin.
Castanet
Indigenous woman records slurs, taunts of Quebec hospital staff before her death
UBC law professor Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, who is leading an independent investigation into allegations of racism in B.C.’s health care system, commented on a recent report of racist treatment of an Atikamekw woman.
Globe and Mail
'Time running out' for many maple trees: Report reveals extinction threat
Douglas Justice, associate director of horticulture and collections at the UBC Botanical Garden, was quoted about the loss of maple habitat in forests. He said we still have an opportunity to save species from extinction, but it will take expertise, resources and collaborative efforts by the world’s botanical gardens to make it work.
Weather Network, Yahoo, MSN
BC Liberals PST cut would deliver cuts to services
UBC political science professor Gerald Baier spoke about BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson’s pitch to get rid of the provincial sales tax and what that could mean for government coffers.
CBC Early Edition
Without a high profile, Liberals' Wilkinson has big hill to climb
UBC political scientist Richard Johnston says Andrew Wilkinson was blindsided by history and essentially denied a platform by the pandemic. He added that the Green party is getting more press because they have been a participant in governance.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
This is how local volunteers are being matched with vaccine trials
Ted Steiner, a professor and head of UBC’s division of infectious diseases, discussed how close researchers are to finding a viable vaccine and the COVID-related research he is currently working on in the Lower Mainland.
CBC Early Edition
B.C. nurses face increasing stress during COVID-19 pandemic: survey
A survey conducted by UBC nursing researchers and the BC Nurses’ Union looked at how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted frontline nurses. Lead researcher and nursing professor Farinaz Havaei was interviewed.
Global, MSN, CityNews Vancouver, Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN, Surrey Now-Leader, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Peace Arch News, Trail Times, Coast Mountain News, Times Colonist, Victoria News, Kelowna Now, Fraser Valley News, Indo-Canadian Voice
5 tips for handling your mental health during a second wave of COVID-19
Shimi Kang, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, shared some tips on managing mental health during COVID-19’s second wave.
CTV National News
Can pregnant women’s leftover blood samples help us understand how the coronavirus spread in Canada?
Deborah Money, a professor in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology, is leading a study that will track COVID-19 antibodies found in leftover blood samples of pregnant women taken during routine prenatal screening.
The Star
What could have prevented the spread of COVID-19?
Jeffrey Joy, a professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, discussed how earlier testing and tracing could have prevented the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe.
CKNW Jill Bennett Show