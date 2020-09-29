UBC In The News
The shocking reasons why thousands of young men are resorting to Viagra
Daily Mail mentioned a UBC medicine study that found men with erectile dysfunction have an increased risk for undiagnosed diabetes compared to those without.
Daily Mail
Slept too short? It immediately makes you emotionally unstable the next day
Scientias interviewed UBC masters student Jin-Hui Wen, who worked with Nancy Sin, a professor in the department of psychology, on a study about how poor sleep impacts our response to daily events.
Scientias
Cameras show impact of recreational activities on B.C. wildlife
Media highlighted a new study by UBC forestry professor Cole Burton and Robin Naidoo, an adjunct professor in the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, that used camera traps to see how wildlife is affected by outdoor recreation in B.C.
CTV, News 1130
UBC Okanagan researchers look at when interval exercise can be beneficial
A UBCO study led by Matthew Stork, a postdoctoral fellow at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences, looked at when high-intensity interval training is suitable for exercise.
Castanet
Western banks provide billions in backing for firms driving tuna species to collapse
Rashid Sumaila, a UBC professor of oceans and fisheries economics, gave comments about banks providing financial support for companies without taking care of ocean sustainability.
Unearthed
'Extremely strong concerns' over Russia's LGBTQ record as country bids on Arctic Winter Games
Lisa Sundstrom, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, was quoted about LGBTQ rights in Russia.
CBC
Wild maple tree species face growing threat of extinction, report finds
Douglas Justice, associate director of horticulture and collections at the UBC Botanical Garden, commented on the alarming loss of maple habitat in forests over the past few years.
CTV
Report highlights impacts of changing climate on B.C. Interior forests landscape
UBC forestry professor Sally Aitken spoke about forest management practices in the Douglas fir forests of B.C.’s Interior.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Where they stand: Fixing long-term care
Kim McGrail, a faculty member with the UBC Centre for Health Services and Policy Research, gave comments about long-term care facilities in B.C.
The Tyee
B.C. election: Hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots don’t have names, parties listed
Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, spoke about blank mail-in ballots and the need for parties to make sure their voters know what to do.
CTV
Wilkinson promises to eliminate the PST for one year
Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, commented on BC Liberals’ promise to eliminate provincial sales tax for a year.
Vancouver Sun, Times Colonist
Unexpected election could bring unexpected results
Richard Johnston, a UBC professor emeritus in political science, says there is a pattern of front-runners losing ground, particularly where they take advantage of what they believe to be favourable polls to make a snap election call.
Business in Vancouver, Prince George Matters
Is Covid to blame for business closures or is it helping new startups? The answer is both
The Guardian mentioned a paper from researchers at UBC, Harvard, Stanford, and the University of Chicago that showed 52 per cent of startups have been either positively impacted by the pandemic or seen no significant impact.
Guardian
New Normal: 15 ways cities can emerge better than ever after COVID-19
UBC architecture and landscape architecture professor Patrick Condon spoke about how the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated public health is tied to social equity much more so than density.
CTV
School cohorts are bursting social bubbles across Canada
Shimi Kang, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, says it’s crucial to embed the idea of adaptability into children’s lives during this time of COVID-19, and they should be open-minded about making new friends within their cohorts and maintaining old relationships.
Globe and Mail
The COVID-19 pandemic is changing how students cheat – and get caught
UBC mathematics instructor Elyse Yeager was interviewed about the honour system during online exams.
National Observer
COVID-19 notification policy
Charles Ungerleider, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of educational studies, gave comments about COVID-19 notification policies in schools and advice for parents and educators.
CKNW Back on the Beat (0:58 mark)
Stop telling students to study STEM instead of humanities for the post-coronavirus world
Penney Clark, a professor in UBC’s department of curriculum and pedagogy, co-wrote about educational reforms and the importance of humanities disciplines in aspects of global competence.
The Conversation
UBC vows world-leading version of Indigenous integration
Times Higher Education interviewed Sheryl Lightfoot, senior advisor to the president on Indigenous affairs at UBC and Canada Research Chair in global Indigenous rights and politics, about the university’s commitment to making fundamental changes through its new Indigenous strategic framework.
Times Higher Education (subscription)
Vancouver startup brings big-data twist to craft of wine, winning accolade for co-founder
Postmedia featured BarrelWise Technologies, a company that was born out of entrepreneurship courses and the HATCH business accelerator at UBC. Co-founder Miayan Yeremi, a PhD student in UBC’s department of mechanical engineering, was interviewed.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province