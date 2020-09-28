UBC In The News
Cameras reveal impact on wildlife
A new study by Robin Naidoo, an adjunct professor in the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, and Cole Burton, a forestry professor, looked at the effect of outdoor recreational activities on wildlife living in protected areas.
CTV Vancouver, Radio Canada
Could a little less parking be good for Vancouver?
Postmedia mentioned a 2017 study by UBC planning researchers that promoted the idea of renting out unused residential parking to help alleviate chronic parking shortages in the Vancouver’s West End.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Canada’s Chinese and China Questions loom over B.C.’s new museum
Georgia Straight highlighted a study by Miu Chung Yan, a professor at the school of social work, on Chinese immigrants in Vancouver and examined subethnic interpersonal dynamics in a diasporic community.
Georgia Straight
300 Chinese fishing ships off South America coast raise food security worries
Rashid Sumaila, director of the fisheries economics research unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, says the big appetite for fish and depleted domestic fish stocks make it worthwhile for Chinese fishing vessels to engage in illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.
Voice of America
More female southern resident killer whales needed for population growth: scientists
Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit at UBC, gave comments about the addition of a new male calf to an endangered pod of southern resident killer whales and the skewed sex ratio in this population.
The Canadian Press via National Post, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Vancouver Courier, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Tri-City News, Times Colonist
Snap election in B.C. puts spotlight on party nomination contests
Gerald Baier, a professor of political science at UBC, spoke about how a snap election is likely to benefit white men, who are typically most represented in Canadian legislatures.
The Canadian Press via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New West Record, Tri-City News, Times Colonist, Castanet, MSN
B.C. Greens scramble to confirm candidates in first days of campaign
Max Cameron, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, says the BC Green party could be in for a tough go this election because it has lost Weaver and has little time to prepare.
CTV
B.C. Election 2020: Political proxies get dirty while candidates keep it clean
Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on how the social media accounts of high-profile politicians can be a lightning rod for criticism and draw a huge volume of online harassment.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Liberals’ Wilkinson would scrap speculation tax, as Horgan defends housing policies
Tom Davidoff, director of UBC’s Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate, spoke about the importance of retaining the speculation tax to defend against outside money coming in and affecting our housing market.
Vancouver Sun
BCCDC says number of new COVID-19 cases increased this week, with 880 confirmed
Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was quoted about why we may have experienced an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the summer season.
Vancouver is Awesome
American voters in Canada could hold the key to our climate future, and many don't even know it
Grace Nosek, a UBC PhD student at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, discussed voting and civic engagements as critical climate actions and the climate consequences of not voting in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.
CBC
Even in 2020, a double standard is still applied to women in the spotlight
Dominique Weis, a professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, co-wrote about attacks on women leaders and the double standard for women in positions of leadership.
The Conversation
Canada’s ‘me first’ COVID-19 vaccine strategy may come at the cost of global health
UBCO nursing professor Katrina Plamondon and Srinivas Murthy, a clinical pediatrics professor at UBC, say efforts to elevate national interests over collective global health result in slower progress and limited global capacity to pool resources while placing the interests of wealthy countries over others.
The Conversation
B.C. SPCA has helped millions of animals in need since its inception 125 years ago
A Vancouver Sun story mentioned the animal welfare program at UBC, which is making a profound impact on the understanding of what good welfare is for diverse species and public attitudes to human-wildlife interactions.
Vancouver Sun
Steveston arts hub helps kids learn language through self-expression
UBC alumna Jessica Pang was interviewed about her studio, which gives children an appreciation for visual arts while learning the fundamentals of the English language.
Richmond News