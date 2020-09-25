UBC In The News
Overdose deaths in Ontario climb by up to 40% since pandemic started: Chief Coroner
CityNews mentioned a recent study by Alexis Crabtree, a resident physician in public health at UBC, that found the overdose crisis is not driven by prescribed medications and therefore de-prescribing alone will not solve it.
CityNews
Researchers concerned about impact of post-wildfire salvage logging
A new study by Karen Hodges, a biology professor in UBCO’s Irving K. Barber faculty of science, shows that salvage logging on land damaged by wildfires has negative impacts on a variety of animals.
Castanet
Grim milestone in B.C. drug deaths
Eugenia Oviedo-Joekes, a professor at the school of population and public health, spoke about decriminalizing people who use drugs in and providing access to a safe supply.
CTV Vancouver
Change needed in B.C.'s long-term care and assisted living facilities
Kim McGrail, a faculty with the UBC Centre for Health Services and Policy Research, gave comments about B.C.’s crisis in residential care and seniors’ care.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
Why Hootsuite’s retreat from deal with U.S. agency ICE may put other companies on notice
Christie Stephenson, the executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says with corporate social and environmental responsibility issues increasingly getting more attention, companies need to consider not only their own operations but the actions of partners and suppliers.
The Star
As the 2020 U.S. election looms, more Canadians are getting involved than ever. But should they?
Paul Quirk, a professor of U.S. politics in UBC’s department of political science, expects an unprecedented amount of engagement of Canadians in the upcoming American elections.
The Star, St. Catharines Standard
Parents left scrambling for COVID-19 testing as common cold symptoms disrupt schools, daycares
Ran Goldman, a professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, commented on COVID-19, flu and common cold symptoms among children and why lists for COVID-19 symptoms may differ from one public health source to another.
Globe and Mail
T-Birds coach Nill relishes chance to give pep talk during UBC's virtual homecoming
UBC Thunderbirds coach Blake Nill and Kavie Toor, managing director of UBC athletics and recreation, were interviewed about the upcoming virtual homecoming.
The Province, Vancouver Sun, MSN
Men’s volleyball’s 2020 incoming class spikes talent at UBCO
Kelowna Capital News reported UBCO has recruited six new players to the Heat men’s volleyball program.
Kelowna Capital News
Explore presents Wade Davis on the Magdalena
UBC anthropology professor Wade Davis was interviewed about his latest book Magdalena, a written tale about his journeys along Colombia’s principal river.
Canadian Geographic