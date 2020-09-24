UBC In The News
Is it safe to exercise if the air is hazy with wildfire smoke?
Michael Koehle, a UBC kinesiology professor and director of the Environmental Physiology Laboratory, spoke about his study that looked at the physiological responses to cycling while breathing PM air pollutants.
New York Times (subscription)
Rural British Columbians pay a high price for health care
Jude Kornelsen, co-director of the Centre for Rural Health Research at UBC, was interviewed about her survey that looked at how much money rural residents are spending on travel costs for medical care outside their communities.
The Tyee
Death threats among abuse reported by B.C. Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry, other officials
Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, says threats against public figures have been made for a long time, but the online environment provides a lower barrier to entry for some people to do that.
Globe and Mail
BC NDP spent 10 times as much on social media ads before election call
Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, discussed political parties’ effort to reach out to voters on social media.
CTV
Election could backfire on NDP, UBC prof warns
UBC political science professor Gerald Baier says any early election is always a risk and because of the pandemic, it will be harder for the parties to distinguish their longer-term policy positions from those strictly related to the COVID-19 response.
North Shore News
Election battle lines run through the Tri-Cities
Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, was quoted about suburban Tri-City ridings in the upcoming provincial election.
Tri-City News
Fresh off a leadership race, Greens will unveil candidates in days ahead: Furstenau
UBC political science professor Gerald Baier spoke about how the snap election call has put the Green Party at a disadvantage.
Times Colonist
37 Canadian poetry collections to watch for in fall 2020
Word Problems, a book by Ian Williams, a creative writing professor at UBC, was included in CBC’s list of recommended reads.
CBC
Coronavirus: UBC Okanagan annual homecoming moved online
UBCO will be celebrating a virtual annual homecoming this weekend. Lesley Cormack, UBCO deputy vice-chancellor and principal, was quoted.
Global