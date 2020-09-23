UBC In The News
A failure of empathy led to 200,000 deaths. It has deep roots.
The Atlantic highlighted a study co-authored by Azim Shariff, a professor of social psychology at UBC, that explored the moral dilemmas faced by autonomous vehicles. The study found that all things being equal, people were willing to sacrifice an older person to save the life of a younger one.
New cooling technology protects against severe heat and viral spread
EcoWatch featured the Cold Tube, an environmentally friendly cooling system that can maintain comfortable conditions for people without cooling all the air around them. Lead researcher Adam Rysanek, a UBC architecture and landscape architecture professor, was quoted.
Climate disruption is now locked in. The next moves will be crucial.
Greg Garrard, a professor of environmental humanities at UBCO, was quoted in an article about the growing climate crisis. He said the human capacity for adaptation is extraordinary and he’s much more concerned for the future of the nonhuman.
Fact check: Western Canada, Mexico have experienced climate-change linked fires, too
UBC forestry professor Lori Daniels was quoted about the extreme fires driven by extreme droughts and said they are the hallmarks of climate change.
Maple species face a growing threat of extinction
Douglas Justice, associate director of horticulture and collections at the UBC Botanical Garden, says we still have an opportunity to save maple species from extinction, but it will take expertise and resources, and the coordinated, collaborative efforts by the world’s botanical gardens to make it work.
Threats against Bonnie Henry fuelled by gender and success, says expert
Scott Anderson, a professor in UBC’s department of philosophy, gave comments about how women in public positions are more frequently subjected to threats and harassment than men in similar positions.
‘It’s risky’: political pundits on snap election as Okanagan ridings scramble to secure candidates
Max Cameron, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, said the snap election call could backfire and there’s a history of snap elections going in a different direction than anticipated by those who call them.
BC Liberals must change gears from election cynicism, focus on the issues: UBC professors
Professors Gerald Baier and Richard Johnston in UBC’s political science department say the focus on COVID-19 could make for a challenging campaign for BC Liberals and focusing on how unnecessary the snap election may be won’t win points for long.
Mail-in ballots could take weeks to count
UBC political science professor Gerald Baier commented on tallying mail-in ballots for the upcoming snap election and shared concern about restrictions on campaigning in rural communities.
UBC Okanagan puts a new spin on their annual Homecoming
UBCO will be celebrating a virtual annual homecoming this weekend. Lesley Cormack, UBCO deputy vice-chancellor and principal, was quoted.
