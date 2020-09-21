UBC In The News

How many moons does Jupiter have now

New research by UBC astronomers Edward Ashton, Matthew Beaudoin and Brett Gladman suggests Jupiter could be surrounded by more than 600 orbiting moons.
WDRBLibérationMSN (France)

Joe Biden’s latest pandemic plan: At least $3,000 in cash to parents for every child

Vox mentioned a paper co-authored by Kevin Milligan, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics that looked at the link between child tax benefits and the wellbeing of children.
Vox

Not enough sleep is a health risk. Plus, it makes you unattractive

Nancy Sin, a professor in UBC’s department of psychology, spoke about her new study on how sleep duration influences responses to both negative and positive situations the next day.
Ottawa CitizenVancouver SunThe Province

UBC political-science expert says early provincial election would be unwise

Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, discussed why it wouldn’t be ideal to call a snap provincial election a year earlier than scheduled.
Global

Sleep an elusive thing for weary new parents

Wendy Hall, a professor emeritus at UBC’s school of nursing, spoke about the importance of sleep and shared some tips to help moms and dads with young children make the most of their sleep.
Calgary Herald

‘Devil in details’ in Vancouver mayor’s new affordable housing pitch

Michael Mortensen, an adjunct professor at the UBC Sauder School of Busines, commented on the Vancouver mayor’s new housing program that proposes allowing property owners to build small homes on a standard-sized single-family lot.
Business in VancouverVancouver is Awesome

Killer whales confirm their title as ocean's apex predator

Andrew Trites, a professor and director of the marine mammal research unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, says killer whales might not be the ultimate predator in terms of striking fear in humans, but they are at the top of the food pyramid.
Yahoo

Often, the elderly handle the pandemic very well. Here’s why.

The Washington Post mentioned a UBC study by Patrick Klaiber, a graduate student in UBC’s department of psychology, that found that older generations reported handling the stress of COVID-19 more effectively than those who are younger.
Washington Post (subscription)

New study examines COVID-19 antibodies in pregnant women

Deborah Money, a professor in UBC department of obstetrics and gynaecology, was interviewed about her research that will track COVID-19 trends by analyzing serology samples from pregnant women in Canada.
Global News Morning BC

‘New’ corporations are up to the same old tricks

UBC professor of law Joel Bakan says businesses may pursue social and environmental good, but they will only do so in ways and amounts that are likely to help them do well.
Globe and Mail

The new, nicer Nero

Smithsonian mentioned a book by Anthony Barrett, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of classical, near eastern and religious studies, that provides an authoritative history of the Great Fire of Rome and how it ended the Roman Empire.
Smithsonian Magazine

UBC-Okanagan men’s basketball hosts NBA coach

UBCO Heat men’s basketball head coach Clayton Pottinger was interviewed about hosting coach Dave Love, a world-renown NBA shooting coach, to help the UBCO men’s basketball team.
Global

UFV to launch Peace and Reconciliation Centre in Abbotsford

Steven Point, UBC chancellor and former lieutenant-governor of B.C., will be speaking at the launch of the University of the Fraser Valley’s Peace and Reconciliation Centre.
Abbotsford News

Former Canadian prime minister John Turner has died at 91

Media paid tribute to the former prime minister and UBC alumnus John Turner, who has died at the age of 91.
Washington Post (subscription), CBCNational PostCityNewsNews 1130The StarOttawa CitizenVancouver SunThe ProvinceVancouver is AwesomeDaily HiveTimes Colonist

Scholar Peter Waite brought Canadian history to life

A Globe and Mail tribute to UBC alumnus and historian Peter Waite included comments by Peter Russell, a professor emeritus in UBCO’s department of history and sociology.
Globe and Mail