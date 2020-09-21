UBC In The News
How many moons does Jupiter have now
New research by UBC astronomers Edward Ashton, Matthew Beaudoin and Brett Gladman suggests Jupiter could be surrounded by more than 600 orbiting moons.
WDRB, Libération, MSN (France)
Joe Biden’s latest pandemic plan: At least $3,000 in cash to parents for every child
Vox mentioned a paper co-authored by Kevin Milligan, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics that looked at the link between child tax benefits and the wellbeing of children.
Vox
Not enough sleep is a health risk. Plus, it makes you unattractive
Nancy Sin, a professor in UBC’s department of psychology, spoke about her new study on how sleep duration influences responses to both negative and positive situations the next day.
Ottawa Citizen, Vancouver Sun, The Province
UBC political-science expert says early provincial election would be unwise
Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, discussed why it wouldn’t be ideal to call a snap provincial election a year earlier than scheduled.
Global
Sleep an elusive thing for weary new parents
Wendy Hall, a professor emeritus at UBC’s school of nursing, spoke about the importance of sleep and shared some tips to help moms and dads with young children make the most of their sleep.
Calgary Herald
‘Devil in details’ in Vancouver mayor’s new affordable housing pitch
Michael Mortensen, an adjunct professor at the UBC Sauder School of Busines, commented on the Vancouver mayor’s new housing program that proposes allowing property owners to build small homes on a standard-sized single-family lot.
Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome
Killer whales confirm their title as ocean's apex predator
Andrew Trites, a professor and director of the marine mammal research unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, says killer whales might not be the ultimate predator in terms of striking fear in humans, but they are at the top of the food pyramid.
Yahoo
Often, the elderly handle the pandemic very well. Here’s why.
The Washington Post mentioned a UBC study by Patrick Klaiber, a graduate student in UBC’s department of psychology, that found that older generations reported handling the stress of COVID-19 more effectively than those who are younger.
Washington Post (subscription)
New study examines COVID-19 antibodies in pregnant women
Deborah Money, a professor in UBC department of obstetrics and gynaecology, was interviewed about her research that will track COVID-19 trends by analyzing serology samples from pregnant women in Canada.
Global News Morning BC
‘New’ corporations are up to the same old tricks
UBC professor of law Joel Bakan says businesses may pursue social and environmental good, but they will only do so in ways and amounts that are likely to help them do well.
Globe and Mail
The new, nicer Nero
Smithsonian mentioned a book by Anthony Barrett, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of classical, near eastern and religious studies, that provides an authoritative history of the Great Fire of Rome and how it ended the Roman Empire.
Smithsonian Magazine
UBC-Okanagan men’s basketball hosts NBA coach
UBCO Heat men’s basketball head coach Clayton Pottinger was interviewed about hosting coach Dave Love, a world-renown NBA shooting coach, to help the UBCO men’s basketball team.
Global
UFV to launch Peace and Reconciliation Centre in Abbotsford
Steven Point, UBC chancellor and former lieutenant-governor of B.C., will be speaking at the launch of the University of the Fraser Valley’s Peace and Reconciliation Centre.
Abbotsford News
Former Canadian prime minister John Turner has died at 91
Media paid tribute to the former prime minister and UBC alumnus John Turner, who has died at the age of 91.
Washington Post (subscription), CBC, National Post, CityNews, News 1130, The Star, Ottawa Citizen, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Vancouver is Awesome, Daily Hive, Times Colonist
Scholar Peter Waite brought Canadian history to life
A Globe and Mail tribute to UBC alumnus and historian Peter Waite included comments by Peter Russell, a professor emeritus in UBCO’s department of history and sociology.
Globe and Mail