UBC experts on 2020 B.C. provincial election

British Columbians will go to the polls to elect a new government on Oct. 24. UBC experts are available to comment on a variety of election issues.
Politics
Gerald Baier
Associate Professor, Department of Political Science
- Canadian politics, federal-provincial relations, political parties in Canada
Max Cameron
Professor, Department of Political Science
- Minority parliament, electoral reform, COVID-19 response
*unavailable Mondays 2-5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursday 9-11 a.m., 5-6 p.m.
Richard Johnston
Professor Emeritus, Department of Political Science
- Elections, party systems, political parties, public opinion
Allan Tupper
Professor, Department of Political Science
- Western Canadian politics, political parties in Canada, elections
Education
Charles Ungerleider
Professor Emeritus, Department of Educational Studies
- Education governance; education finance; educational reform; educational equity
Environment
David Boyd
Associate Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
- Environmental issues, environmental policy
Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability
- Biodiversity, climate policy, environment, sustainability
Kathryn Harrison
Professor, Department of Political Science
- Canadian politics, environmental politics, climate change policy
George Hoberg
Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
- Environmental issues, climate policy, pipeline conflicts
David Tindall
Professor, Department of Sociology
- environment, environmental politics, environmental opinion/values, environmental conflict
Health care and COVID-19
Stephen Hoption Cann
Clinical Professor, School of Population and Public Health
- Infectious disease; reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19 at the polls
Steve Morgan
Professor, School of Population and Public Health
- Health care policy; universal access to appropriately prescribed, affordably priced, and equitably financed medication
Dr. Srinivas Murthy
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics; Investigator and pediatrician at BC Children’s Hospital
- Infectious disease; reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19 at the polls
- Principal investigator of the CATCO (Canadian Treatments for COVID-19) trial evaluating different treatments for COVID-19 patients in hospital
Heidi Tworek
Associate Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
- COVID-19 response and communications, online harassment of candidates, disinformation during campaigns
Indigenous relations
Sheryl Lightfoot
Associate Professor, Department of Political Science
- First Nations, global Indigenous rights and politics
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Aki-kwe)
Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
- Indigenous human rights, reconciliation
Municipal relations
Alexandra Flynn
Assistant professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
- Municipal matters, housing, homelessness