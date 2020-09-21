Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on 2020 B.C. provincial election Media Advisories

British Columbians will go to the polls to elect a new government on Oct. 24. UBC experts are available to comment on a variety of election issues.

Politics

Gerald Baier

Associate Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-827-5560

Cel: 604-754-8546

Email: gerald.baier@ubc.ca

Canadian politics, federal-provincial relations, political parties in Canada

Max Cameron

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-822-3129

Cel: 604-786-0992

Email: max.cameron@ubc.ca

Minority parliament, electoral reform, COVID-19 response

*unavailable Mondays 2-5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursday 9-11 a.m., 5-6 p.m.

Richard Johnston

Professor Emeritus, Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-822-5456

Cel: 778-387-3425

Email: richard.johnston@ubc.ca

Elections, party systems, political parties, public opinion

Allan Tupper

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-827-3387

Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca

Western Canadian politics, political parties in Canada, elections

Education

Charles Ungerleider

Professor Emeritus, Department of Educational Studies

Email: charles.ungerleider@ubc.ca

Education governance; education finance; educational reform; educational equity

Environment

David Boyd

Associate Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Email: david.r.boyd@ires.ubc.ca

Environmental issues, environmental policy

Kai Chan

Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Tel:

Biodiversity, climate policy, environment, sustainability

Biodiversity, climate policy, environment, sustainability

Kathryn Harrison

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-822-4922

Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca

Canadian politics, environmental politics, climate change policy

George Hoberg

Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca

Environmental issues, climate policy, pipeline conflicts

David Tindall

Professor, Department of Sociology

Email: tindall@mail.ubc.ca

environment, environmental politics, environmental opinion/values, environmental conflict

Health care and COVID-19

Stephen Hoption Cann

Clinical Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: hoption.cann@ubc.ca

Infectious disease; reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19 at the polls

Steve Morgan

Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: steve.morgan@ubc.ca

Health care policy; universal access to appropriately prescribed, affordably priced, and equitably financed medication

Dr. Srinivas Murthy

Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics; Investigator and pediatrician at BC Children’s Hospital

Email: srinivas.murthy@cw.bc.ca

Infectious disease; reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19 at the polls

Principal investigator of the CATCO (Canadian Treatments for COVID-19) trial evaluating different treatments for COVID-19 patients in hospital

Heidi Tworek

Associate Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Cel: 604-803-9284

Email: heidi.tworek@ubc.ca

COVID-19 response and communications, online harassment of candidates, disinformation during campaigns



Indigenous relations

Sheryl Lightfoot

Associate Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-827-5178

Email: sheryl.lightfoot@ubc.ca

First Nations, global Indigenous rights and politics

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Aki-kwe)

Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Tel: 604-822-4515

Email: turpel-lafond@allard.ubc.ca

Indigenous human rights, reconciliation

Municipal relations

Alexandra Flynn

Assistant professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Tel: 647-801-9810

Email: flynn@allard.ubc.ca