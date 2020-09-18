UBC In The News
Less sleep makes stressful days feel worse, research shows
New research led by Nancy Sin, a professor in UBC’s department of psychology, suggests getting less sleep could be linked to having a stronger emotional reaction to stressful events.
New York Post
Shell shock: B.C.’s oyster industry hopes to weather climate change
National Observer mentioned UBC research that showed shellfish aquaculture might benefit from climate change by gaining an increase in the marine areas favourable to farming Pacific oysters.
National Observer
Research finds that being a jerk doesn’t help you get ahead at work
Forbes mentioned a commentary by Jennifer Berdahl, professor of leadership studies at UBC, on deeply rooted female stereotypes and how women in academia are viewed.
Forbes
How wildfires have helped these woodpeckers make a comeback
UBC forestry professor Kathy Martin discussed how woodpeckers lead to a greater diversity of habitat types and more bird and mammal species as they provide housing for animals that disperse seeds and help maintain native plants.
National Geographic (subscription)
Why birds migrate through cities — and how you can help them succeed
Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says we need to get used to the idea that our air will be increasingly dirty and smoky in the coming years and it’s up to individuals, institutions and communities to look for ways to prepare.
CBC
Biodegradable mask
Japan broadcaster NHK highlighted the biodegradable mask being developed at UBC as part of its program on COVID waste.
NHK
Overwhelmed by what life looks like this fall? Expert advice for navigating a very different September
Melissa Lem, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, shared some tips for navigating pressing concerns we may have around managing responsibilities and moods, and keeping well during the pandemic.
CBC Life
New study to assess children’s mental health concerns
Quynh Doan, a professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, spoke about her new study on how the pandemic affects the mental health of youth in B.C.
Global News Hour
50,000 blood samples from pregnant women across Canada will be studied for COVID-19 antibodies
A study led by Deborah Money, a professor in UBC department of obstetrics and gynaecology, received funding from the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force. The study will track trends in the level of SARS-CoV-2 infection amongst pregnant women in Canada and analyze the impact of the first wave and when it first entered the country.
CTV
Medical schools pivot to prepare and protect students for front-line work
The Globe and Mail spoke to Roger Wong, vice-dean of education at UBC’s faculty of medicine, about how UBC’s medical school pivoted to prepare students for the pandemic.
Globe and Mail
Getting your flu shot will be different this year in B.C.
Ran Goldman, a professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, was quoted about the importance of getting a flu shot this fall.
Vancouver is Awesome via North Shore News, Burnaby Now, New West Record
UBC fine arts student to showcase work at the Kelowna Art Gallery
Kelowna Now interviewed Sarah Neely, associate director of the alumni engagement at UBCO, about the alumni exhibition FIFTEEN, which will feature the works of 15 UBC Okanagan alumni in celebration of the campus’ 15-year anniversary.
Kelowna Now