UBC In The News

Less sleep makes stressful days feel worse, research shows

New research led by Nancy Sin, a professor in UBC’s department of psychology, suggests getting less sleep could be linked to having a stronger emotional reaction to stressful events.
New York Post

Shell shock: B.C.’s oyster industry hopes to weather climate change

National Observer mentioned UBC research that showed shellfish aquaculture might benefit from climate change by gaining an increase in the marine areas favourable to farming Pacific oysters.
National Observer

Research finds that being a jerk doesn’t help you get ahead at work

Forbes mentioned a commentary by Jennifer Berdahl, professor of leadership studies at UBC, on deeply rooted female stereotypes and how women in academia are viewed.
Forbes

How wildfires have helped these woodpeckers make a comeback

UBC forestry professor Kathy Martin discussed how woodpeckers lead to a greater diversity of habitat types and more bird and mammal species as they provide housing for animals that disperse seeds and help maintain native plants.
National Geographic (subscription)

Why birds migrate through cities — and how you can help them succeed

Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says we need to get used to the idea that our air will be increasingly dirty and smoky in the coming years and it’s up to individuals, institutions and communities to look for ways to prepare.
CBC

Biodegradable mask

Japan broadcaster NHK highlighted the biodegradable mask being developed at UBC as part of its program on COVID waste.
NHK

Overwhelmed by what life looks like this fall? Expert advice for navigating a very different September

Melissa Lem, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, shared some tips for navigating pressing concerns we may have around managing responsibilities and moods, and keeping well during the pandemic.
CBC Life

Canada’s coronavirus cases are surging, but experts reject it’s a ‘second wave’

Sarah Otto, a professor in UBC’s department of zoology, and Daniel Coombs, a UBC mathematics professor, gave comments about the rise and fall of COVID-19 cases and the role of human behaviour.
GlobalMSN

New study to assess children’s mental health concerns

Quynh Doan, a professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, spoke about her new study on how the pandemic affects the mental health of youth in B.C.
Global News Hour

50,000 blood samples from pregnant women across Canada will be studied for COVID-19 antibodies

A study led by Deborah Money, a professor in UBC department of obstetrics and gynaecology, received funding from the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force. The study will track trends in the level of SARS-CoV-2 infection amongst pregnant women in Canada and analyze the impact of the first wave and when it first entered the country.
CTV

Medical schools pivot to prepare and protect students for front-line work

The Globe and Mail spoke to Roger Wong, vice-dean of education at UBC’s faculty of medicine, about how UBC’s medical school pivoted to prepare students for the pandemic.
Globe and Mail

Getting your flu shot will be different this year in B.C.

Ran Goldman, a professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, was quoted about the importance of getting a flu shot this fall.
Vancouver is Awesome via North Shore NewsBurnaby NowNew West Record

UBC fine arts student to showcase work at the Kelowna Art Gallery

Kelowna Now interviewed Sarah Neely, associate director of the alumni engagement at UBCO, about the alumni exhibition FIFTEEN, which will feature the works of 15 UBC Okanagan alumni in celebration of the campus’ 15-year anniversary.
Kelowna Now