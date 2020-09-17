UBC In The News
Less sleep makes stressful days feel worse: Study
New research led by Nancy Sin, a professor in UBC’s department of psychology, suggests sleep affects our reaction to both stressful and positive events in daily life.
Fox News
US wildfires: What are the health risks of smoke pollution?
Media highlighted a UBC study on the immediate impact of wildfire smoke on people’s health and interviewed Jiayun Angela Yao, who conducted the research while completing her PhD in UBC’s school of population and public health.
BBC, Spectrum News, National Observer
Cold tube
National Post featured the Cold Tube, an environmentally friendly cooling system that absorbs body heat and uses half the energy of air conditioning. Lead researcher Adam Rysanek, a UBC architecture and landscape architecture professor, was quoted.
National Post
Naturespeak: The wonderful wood-wide web
UBC forestry professor Suzanne Simard and her team are studying the forest network underground. They discovered trees transfer carbon between one another and fungi can store large amounts of carbon, a process that helps mitigate climate change.
Pique
Long-term cannabis use doesn’t increase pain sensitivity: study
A UBCO study led by Michelle St. Pierre, a PhD student in the department of psychology, found cannabis doesn’t increase pain sensitivity when used over long periods of time.
GrowthOp
Maps of wildfires ending at Canadian border only show US data
UBC forestry professor Lori Daniels spoke about the wildfires burning on the West Coast and how climate change has worsened wildfire seasons.
AP News, CFAX 1070, CBC Radio via CBC St. Johns (CBN) and 6 others
What does off-the-charts bad air from wildfire smoke do to our long-term health?
Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, discussed the immediate health effects of a short-term increase in smoke and how long-term exposure may reduce life expectancy.
Fast Company
Air quality in New Westminster, B.C., worse than New Delhi as pier fire adds to wildfire smoke
Christopher Carlsten, a UBC professor and head of the respiratory medicine division, says smoke from wildfires in the U.S. West Coast, coupled with New Westminster’s Pier Park fire, created a “double whammy,” and he’s never seen the Pacific Northwest so smoky for so long.
CBC, Yahoo
Former political adviser suggests Lieutenant Governor 'send him away' if Horgan asks for election
Richard Johnston and Max Cameron in UBC’s department of political science commented on a potential snap fall election and a former constitutional adviser’s open letter to B.C.’s Lieutenant Governor.
CTV
COVID-19 etiquette: How to handle tough conversations and awkward situations
CTV Morning Live interviewed UBC sociology professor Amy Hanser about dealing with awkward conversations with friends and family who may not be adhering to safety guidelines.
CTV Morning Live
The best fabrics for homemade masks
Steven Rogak, a professor of mechanical engineering, and Jane Wang, a clinical instructor in the faculty of medicine, were interviewed about their study on the best mask materials for safety and comfort.
CKNW Mornings with Simi, Ming Pao Daily Vancouver (6:45 mark), Global News Hour
Smoke and acid: where wildfires meet the ocean
Fiona Beaty, a PhD candidate at UBC’s faculty of science, says the duration and effects of smoke and acidity for years to come depends on what we do now and how we choose to respond and adapt.
Narwhal
UBC students, faculty, staff, visitors required to wear masks when indoors on campuses
Xinhua reported that UBC students, faculty, staff and visitors are required to wear masks when indoors on the campuses, to help limit COVID-19.
Xinhua
One in 10 women sexually assaulted last year at Canadian post-secondary schools: StatsCan
Shilo St. Cyr, director of UBCO’s sexual violence prevention and response office, Alicia Oeser, director of the sexual violence prevention and response office at UBC, and Shelley Ball, director of the UBC investigations office, were quoted about the university’s commitment to building a safe, supportive and respectful environment.
St. Cyr: Global
Oeser and Ball: Vancouver Sun, The Province, Ottawa Citizen, MSN
CSTC library switching to new Indigenous-friendly system
The Carrier Sekani Tribal Council library in Prince George is replacing the Dewey decimal system with a more culturally appropriate system. The project involved Sarah Dupont, head of the Xwi7xwa Library at UBC.
Prince George Citizen