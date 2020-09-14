UBC demonstrates that we all have a role in upholding the rights of Indigenous peoples

Sheryl Lightfoot, a political science professor and senior advisor to the president on Indigenous affairs, Santa Ono, president and vice-chancellor of UBC, and Margaret Moss, a nursing professor and director of the First Nations House of Learning, wrote about UBC’s new Indigenous Strategic Plan. The plan aims to continue to advance the human rights of Indigenous peoples and put the UN declaration at the heart of the university’s mission and work.

Vancouver Sun