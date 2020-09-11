Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Webinar: Global projections of potential lives saved from COVID-19 from using face masks Media Advisories

Most health authorities recommend wearing non-medical face masks in crowded spaces where physical distancing is not possible to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Together with colleagues at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, UBC professor Michael Brauer wanted to determine how many lives could potentially be saved if non-medical masks are used universally by the general population.

The team worked to estimate the reduction in respiratory virus transmission from the use of non-medical masks by the general population in all countries of the world.

The research team combined this estimate with daily survey data in which people report always wearing a mask when outside their home in order to estimate the number of deaths and infections in scenarios where masks are worn universally compared with current use.

Today, Brauer discusses the findings via a Zoom webinar.

Speaker:

Michael Brauer

Professor, UBC School of Population and Public Health

Date/Time: Friday, Sept. 11, 12:30-1:30 p.m. PDT

Registration: Available here. (Meeting ID: 935 381 5254, Passcode: 0342020)