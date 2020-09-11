UBC In The News
Cooling off without air-conditioning
The Washington Post interviewed UBC architecture and landscape architecture professor Adam Rysanek and collaborators about the Cold Tube project, which is an environmentally friendly cooling system that absorbs body heat, and uses half the energy of air conditioning.
Washington Post (subscription)
New study looks at cannabis users’ pain tolerance
A UBCO study showed long-term cannabis use does not increase sensitivity to pain the way long-term opioid use does. Study authors Michelle St. Pierre and Zach Walsh from the department of psychology were quoted.
High Times
Bird flu viruses can remain infectious for months in U.S. wetlands
Chelsea Himsworth, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on a study that indicates aquatic environments could act as reservoirs for bird flu viruses.
The Scientist
New research shows disproportionate rate of coronavirus deaths in polluted areas
Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says there is substantial evidence of a link between air pollution and respiratory infections.
ProPublica, MSN (US), MSN (Canada)
Moths have briefly taken over the lives of people in Metro Vancouver
UBC forestry professors Richard Hamelin and Allan Carroll gave comments about the moth outbreak in Metro Vancouver. They said climate change could make outbreaks more frequent, while larger outbreaks could kill more trees than the forest can naturally replace.
Hamelin: CBC Early Edition, CTV
Carroll: Vancouver Sun, MSN
Who is handling the pandemic best emotionally? Boomers and other retirees.
The Washington Post quoted Patrick Klaiber, a graduate student in UBC’s department of psychology, about his study that examined age differences in coping with COVID-19. It showed younger and middle-aged adults were more concerned about their finances, losing their job and not reaching an important goal.
Washington Post (subscription)
Could a baby wipe work as a mask filter? B.C. researchers put fabrics to the test
A team of UBC researchers led by Steven Rogak, a professor of mechanical engineering, and Jane Wang, a clinical instructor in the faculty of medicine, identified what the best mask material is for safety and comfort.
CTV, Ming Pao
How important is the flu vaccine this year?
Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, was interviewed about the importance of getting the flu vaccine this fall and what it means for potential COVID-19 vaccines.
CKNW Morning with Simi
UVic researchers study impact of global pandemic on mental health
Times Colonist mentioned a nationwide survey by the Canadian Mental Health Association in partnership with UBC researchers that showed COVID-19 has significantly increased the suicide risk for Canadians with pre-existing mental health challenges and experiences of marginalization.
Times Colonist, Vancouver Courier
Canada must eliminate food banks and provide a basic income after COVID-19
Graham Riches, a professor emeritus of social work, says it’s long past time to reframe food insecurity as a matter of income security, and to ensure public policy is developed with human rights in mind.
The Conversation
Health data collected during the coronavirus pandemic needs to be managed responsibly
Kimberlyn McGrail, a professor at UBC’s Centre for Health Services and Policy Research, co-wrote about the importance of bringing together relevant data and managing COVID-19 in a responsible and trustworthy manner.
The Conversation
UBC doctor awarded $1-million from Craig H. Neilsen Foundation for spinal cord research
Brian Kwon, a professor in UBC’s department of orthopaedics, has won a $1-million award from the Craig H. Neilsen Foundation that supports people with spinal cord injuries. Robert McMaster, vice-dean of research for the faculty of medicine, was mentioned.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
If your company isn't consistent, you're setting yourself up for failure. Here's why it's the most reliable path to success.
Business Insider featured UBC psychology alumnus Michael Canic’s new book on how consistency is a reliable path to success, and companies that incorporate changes on a systematic level achieve more than those who superficially fix the problem.
Business Insider (US), Business Insider (India), Business Insider (Australia)