UBC In The News
‘Really diabolical’: Inside the coronavirus that outsmarted science
The Wall Street Journal mentioned a UBC study that estimated hundreds of millions of viruses are circulating around the Earth’s atmosphere every day.
Wall Street Journal (subscription)
UBC researchers launch vulnerability index to track potential health impacts of climate change
A team of UBC researchers led by Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, created a climate vulnerability index which will map climate change-related health vulnerabilities and help local health authorities plan for them.
CBC, Yahoo, The Tyee
UBC researchers detect massive black hole collision
Jess McIver, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, was interviewed about a study she co-authored that detected the most massive black hole collision ever observed.
Global National, Global
UBCO professor explores future of virtual stroke rehabilitation
Brodie Sakakibara, a UBCO professor and research scientist with the Chronic Disease Prevention program, co-authored a study that examined the benefits of virtual stroke rehabilitation programs.
Castanet
Yacht owners fined $100K for causing ‘extensive’ damage to Hawaiian coral reef
Simon Donner, a professor in UBC’s department of geography and the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on an incident where a yacht damaged coral colonies.
New York Post
Nuclear power’s big new idea is really … small
M.V. Ramana, a professor of disarmament and human security at UBC, spoke at a press conference about investments in nuclear power projects.
Grist
Mulan
UBC Asian studies professor Christopher Rea was interviewed about the story of Mulan and how it is told differently for Western and Chinese audiences.
CBC On The Coast
Globe Book Club: Why are there so few Indigenous crime writers? It’s no mystery
Daniel Heath Justice, Canada research chair in Indigenous literature and expressive culture at UBC, says It’s never healthy for any small number of writers to be the template for a genre, as it erases the important perspectives, voices and contributions of so many others.
Globe and Mail
The history of poison as a means to kill and threaten
Reza Afshari, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on why people are intrigued by poison.
Globe and Mail
COVID-19: Bridge traffic on the rise in Metro Vancouver
Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about the traffic volumes on major Lower Mainland bridges.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Why are corporations moving into health care? Doctors say it’s the system’s fault
Rita McCracken, a professor in UBC’s department of family practice, discussed healthcare privatization and said those who are marginalized or experiencing the effects of racism, colonization and poverty would get left behind.
The Tyee
UBCO researchers share tips for keeping parks pristine this Labour Day long weekend
UBCO professors Kevin Hanna, Mathieu Bourbonnais and Lael Parrott shared tips on how to camp and hike cleanly.
Castanet
Smile... with your eyes. How face masks made us rethink communication
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor discussed how wearing masks has changed the way people communicate with each other.
Huffington Post (UK)
Wade Davis on the art of exploring
UBC anthropology professor Wade Davis discussed the art of exploring and travel writing.
Financial Times
Air pollution can intensify COVID-19
Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says there has never been a more important time for action on air pollution, and the current timing of the year when air pollution is at its lowest levels may be effective in flattening the COVID-19 curve.
Hindustan Times
Students with mental health challenges need to know they are not alone
UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono shared a few key steps to help reduce the stresses of embarking on their post-secondary education or returning to studies remotely and reminded students that there is help available through the university should they need it.
Vancouver Sun
Fewer students, more hand sanitizer: Pandemic transforms residences on B.C. campuses
Media reported on UBC students moving into residence for the new academic year during the pandemic and quoted Andrew Parr, UBC’s associate vice-president of student housing and hospitality services, about the decreased demand compared to previous years.
Xinhua, CBC
University students prepare for online experiences
CBC interviewed Matthew Ramsey, director of university affairs at UBC, about classes being moved online and the university striving to provide the very best education.
CBC The National
Silvia Moreno-Garcia's book Mexican Gothic riding high on New York Times best-sellers list
Mexican Gothic, a new novel by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, a Vancouver-based author and communications coordinator at UBC’s faculty of science, has been on the New York Times best-seller list for eight weeks.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Calgary Herald