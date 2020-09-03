UBC In The News
Some U.S. cities turn against first planned small-scale nuclear plant
Media mentioned a report by M.V. Ramana, a professor of disarmament and human security at UBC, about investments in nuclear power projects.
Boise State Public Radio, Reuters (US) via New York Times (subscription), US News & World Report, Daily Magazine, Yahoo, MSN, Daily Mail, Today Online, Reuters (Canada), National Post
Industrial waste can turn planet-warming carbon dioxide into stone
Science Magazine spoke to Gregory Dipple, a professor at UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, about his work using mine waste as a vault to lock up carbon dioxide.
Science Magazine
People don’t really grasp how their actions impact climate, study shows
A study led by Seth Wynes, a geography PhD candidate at UBC, looked at how well people understand the climate impact of individual actions.
ZME Science
Discovery of record-breaking black hole collision surprises astronomers
A team of international astronomers, including scientists from UBC’s gravitational wave astrophysics group, has detected the most massive black hole collision ever observed. Evan Goetz, co-author and a research associate in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, was quoted.
Weather Network
B.C. man records bumble bees having 33 minute 'threesome'
Vancouver is Awesome spoke to UBC bee researcher Leonard Foster about a video that shows bumblebees engaging in three-way sex.
Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Tri-City News
How to tell if your child is experiencing back-to-school anxiety and how to help
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor discussed how parents can help their children during the pandemic.
CTV
What happens if B.C. re-enters a COVID lockdown? Psychologist says we’ll be OK
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor commented on the possible new lockdown and adherence to public health measures.
Black Press Media via BC Local News, Free Press, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
Canadian start-ups recognized with Mitacs's Entrepreneur Awards
Miayan Yeremi, 31, a Mitacs PhD student in UBC’s department of mechanical engineering, received the 2020 Mitacs Entrepreneur Award for inventing a technology that provides winemakers with automated barrel management.
Daily Magazine, Yahoo (US), Financial Times, Yahoo (UK)
COVID-19: UBC outlines what school year will look like this year
UBC will offer courses primarily online this fall to ensure the health and safety of the campus community during COVID-19. Ainsley Carry, vice-president, students, and Andrew Szeri, provost and vice-president, academic, were quoted.
Vancouver Sun
Vancouver's Nigel Howard paves way as instructor of first ASL class at UBC
ASL interpreter and adjunct professor in UBC’s department of linguistics Nigel Howard will teach UBC’s first accredited sign language course.
Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Richmond News, Tri-City News, Castanet
University of British Columbia named one of the top 40 universities in the world
UBC placed 34th in the 2021 Times Higher Education World University Rankings.
Daily Hive
Winning the right to teach in B.C. meant battling racism, say two candidates
UBC teacher education program alumni were interviewed about systemic racism they experienced as a student teacher.
The Tyee
This rare volume in UBC’s collection is considered one of the most beautiful books ever printed
Montecristo Magazine featured the rare edition of Works of Geoffrey Chaucer in UBC’s Rare Books and Special Collections and interviewed Gregory Mackie, a professor in the department of English language and literatures.
Montecristo Magazine
Out of tragedy, one Indigenous nation built a new mental health model
The Tyee featured UBC social work alumna Kim Montgomery for her work leading the Okanagan Nation Response Team and providing support in First Nations communities.
The Tyee