UBC In The News
Cold Tube project
Media highlighted the Cold Tube project by UBC architecture and landscape architecture professor Adam Rysanek and collaborators, that designed an environmentally friendly cooling system that absorbs body heat, paving the way for a new approach to air conditioning.
Weather Channel – Pattrn, Fairchild TV
Discovery of record-breaking black hole collision surprises astronomers
A team of international astronomers, including scientists from UBC’s gravitational wave astrophysics group, has detected the most massive black hole collision ever observed. Co-authors Evan Goetz and Jess McIver in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, were quoted.
CBC, Globe and Mail (subscription)
Nearly a quarter of drugs marketed in Canada reported shortages: study
CTV spoke to Aslam Anis, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about his study that analyzed the magnitude of the drug shortage problem in Canada and identified factors associated with it.
CTV
UBC professor translates first surviving Mulan film from the 1930s
UBC Asian studies professor Christopher Rea was interviewed about his translation of the earliest surviving Mulan film, Hua Mu Lan, and the cultural significance of Mulan.
Vancouver Sun
How China’s massive fishing fleet is transforming the world’s oceans
Daniel Pauly, a principal investigator of the Sea Around Us initiative at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on China’s massive fisheries subsidies and said they increase geopolitical tensions and depletes fish stocks.
Slate
Bee-some? B.C. man records bumblebees engaged in rare, extended three-way sex
UBC honey bee researcher Leonard Foster gave comments about a video that shows bumblebees engaging in three-way sex.
CTV
Fraser sockeye fishery could be shut down for years
Rashid Sumaila, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was interviewed about the low returns of the Fraser River sockeye salmon and their health.
CKNW Jill Bennett Show
COVID was already adapted to humans in Wuhan
The Naked Scientists interviewed Shing Zhan, a PhD candidate at UBC’s Biodiversity Research Centre, about his analysis of genetic sequences from some of the first SARS-2 samples collected and its comparison to SARS-1.
Naked Scientists
As fall approaches, B.C. health experts say it's 'back to basics' to reduce spread of COVID-19
Michael Curry, a UBC clinical professor of emergency medicine, discussed keeping small social bubbles and what the return to classrooms next week means, particularly those with more vulnerable people in them.
CBC, CBC BC Today (28:08 mark)
Health Matters: Supporting your child through back-to-school COVID anxiety
Steven Taylor, professor at UBC’s department of psychiatry shared tips on how to recognize the signs of increased anxiety around back-to-school and what parents can do to help their kids deal with those feelings.
Global News Morning BC, Global, MSN
B.C.’s top doctor asks us to shrink social circles again amid COVID-19. Will anyone listen?
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor said going back to basics and slowing down social interactions will be very tough on people, and lockdown fatigue could lead people to ignore public health measures.
Global
Tsilhqot’in Nation signs Indigenous protocol agreement with University of B.C.
Tŝilhqot’in Nation and UBC signed MOU and Indigenous Knowledge Protocol Agreement to strengthen collaborative research partnerships with UBC’s Centre for Environmental Assessment Research.
BC Local News