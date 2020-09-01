UBC In The News
Future design: What 'living' clothes can do to absorb carbon emissions
CNN highlighted a biodegradable fabric invented by Canadian-Iranian designer Roya Aghighi in collaboration with UBC scientists and material engineers.
CNN
Reintroducing sea otters is good for the environment and the economy, and both matter
Massive Science mentioned a UBC study that analyzed the economic costs and long-term benefits of sea otter recovery. The work was led by Edward Gregr, an adjunct professor at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability.
Massive Science
Big dreams can come in the smallest spaces
Douglas Bonn and Sarah Burke, UBC professors at the Stewart Blusson Quantum Matter Institute, are using a new kind of microscopy to observe superconducting materials at resolutions that were once thought to be impossible.
Research 2 Reality
Fraser sockeye fishery could be shut down for years
Business in Vancouver mentioned a study by Rashid Sumaila, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, that showed fishery closure can generate longer-term economic benefits compared to a low-fishing strategy.
Business in Vancouver, Castanet
Online index maps out impact of climate change on health across Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley
UBC researchers and health authorities created an online tool to identify and allocate resources to the people in the areas who will be most affected by extreme heat, wildfire smoke, flooding and air pollution. Project lead Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was quoted.
Georgia Straight
Why do oil companies care so much about your carbon footprint
William Rees, a professor emeritus of ecology at UBC, doubts that companies will do what it takes to avoid disastrous climate change.
Mother Jones
Fishing for change: Local management of Amazon’s largest fish also empowers women
Sarah Harper, a postdoctoral researcher at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on a study that looked at gender equity in the fisheries sector.
Mongabay
North Vancouver moth outbreak no reason to bug out
UBC forestry professor Richard Hamelin was quoted about a recent population spike of a B.C. native moth species.
News 1130
Say goodbye to Trump Tower
UBC psychiatry professor Kerry Jang discussed why he was opposed to Trump-branded property coming to Vancouver from the beginning, and commented on the permanent closure of Trump Tower.
CKNW Lynda Steele Show
Ad criticized by teachers meant to allay anxiety: B.C.'s public health officer
UBC education professor Jason Ellis commented on the B.C. Teachers’ Federation criticism of a back-to-school ad and their expectation to hire more teachers to reduce class sizes.
The Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, CityNews, News 1130, Vancouver Sun, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New West Record, Tri-City News, Squamish Chief, Times Colonist, Castanet, Daily Courier, Kelowna Now, Yahoo, MSN
What you need to know about B.C.'s return to school amid COVID-19
UBC medical geographer Tom Koch and UBC education professor Jason Ellis spoke about the risk involved with B.C.’s return-to-school plan.
News 1130
COVID-19 in B.C: Outdoor schooling or in drafty classrooms up for debate
Michelle Stack, Hartley Banak and Marina Milner-Bolotin from UBC’s faculty of education discussed some of the challenges and benefits of outdoor learning.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Fewer British Columbians seeking help for problem gambling during pandemic
Luke Clark, director of the Centre for Gambling Research at UBC, was interviewed about how gambling has changed during the pandemic.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
How parents can identify anxiety warning signs as students return to school
Steven Taylor, professor at UBC’s department of psychiatry, shared advice on how parents can help their school-age children deal with anxiety this school year.
Indo-Canadian Voice
Communities, conservation, and development in the age of COVID: Time for rethinking approaches
Terry Sunderland, a professor at UBC’s faculty of forestry, co-wrote a commentary about how the COVID-19 pandemic provides an opportunity for conservation to evolve away from underperforming “business-as-usual” approaches.
Mongabay
UBC faculty and staff designing new models for students and faculty interaction
Ainsley Carry, vice-president, students, and Andrew Szeri, provost and vice-president, academic, wrote about UBC’s commitment to supporting students and ensuring the health and safety of the campus community during COVID-19.
Vancouver Sun
Children’s commutes to school are complicated by the coronavirus pandemic
Michelle O’Kane, a PhD student at the UBC school of social work, wrote about the complexities around children’s commute to school during a pandemic.
The Conversation