UBC In The News
Vancouver's most 'walkable' and 'bikeable' neighbourhoods are also more dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists: study
Tarek Sayed, a professor in UBC’s department of civil engineering, was interviewed about his new study that showed areas with high bikeability and walkability scores are associated with higher crash risks to cyclists and pedestrians.
CTV, News 1130
Cannabis offers a path away from opioids, B.C. studies find
M-J Milloy, a cannabis science professor at UBC, spoke about his study that showed regular cannabis users are more likely to cease injecting drugs and are far less likely to start injecting drugs to begin with.
The Tyee via The Star, St. Catharines Standard
Playing good cop
UBC history professor Tamara Gene Myers discussed how the police became a much bigger part of American childhood.
Slate
Meet the transnationals: They moved to Canada but never really left Hong Kong
Leo Shin, a professor and convenor of the Hong Kong Studies Initiative at UBC, says the large number of immigrants from Hong Kong or mainland China in cities such as Vancouver or Toronto is the main reason the turmoil in Hong Kong has had such resonance in these places.
South China Morning Post, Yahoo (UK), Yahoo (Singapore), Yahoo (Phillippines), Yahoo (Malaysia)
'Non-union' bees make blueberries thrive — but only if they have a home
UBC zoology professor Claire Kremen commented on farmers becoming reliant on honeybees as an input to the farming system.
National Observer (subscription)
Reopening schools safely tied to other COVID-19 measures: B.C. model
UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs says school transmission should reflect wider transmission within the community, and there’s no “magic number” that would indicate schools should be closed.
The Canadian Press via National Post, CityNews, News 1130, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Richmond News, Tri-City News, Times Colonist, Daily Courier, Yahoo, MSN
Health care workers prepare for possible 'twindemic' this fall — a double whammy of COVID-19 and flu
Steven Taylor, a professor of psychiatry in UBC’s faculty of medicine, says we’re seeing a spike in infections just as schools are opening up, and schools likely will be hot spots for COVID-19 transmission.
National Post, Windsor Star, Calgary Herald, Regina Leader-Post, Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
COVID-19: B.C. in so-so position heading into fall, but cracks are showing
Sarah Otto, a professor in UBC’s department of zoology, says it makes sense for everyone to get the flu vaccine because it would reduce the risk of coughing, which would spread both the flu and the coronavirus.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Fitness will become even more important as the pandemic continues
UBC kinesiology researcher Katie Di Sebastiano was interviewed about her study that examined the impact of pandemic guidelines, restrictions and safety measures on Canadians’ physical activity levels.
Now Magazine