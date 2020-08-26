UBC In The News
This high tech shelter keeps you cool without an A/C
UBC researchers and collaborators created an environmentally friendly system of using chilled panels to cool spaces without using a conventional air conditioner. The technology reduces the overall carbon footprint that traditional A/Cs emit, all while using half the energy.
Mashable
Animal behavior study debunks a common myth about positions of power
Inverse mentioned a UBC study that showed people are typically more attracted to dominant leaders over likable ones.
Inverse
Footprint fantasy
William Rees, a professor emeritus of ecology at UBC, was interviewed about the carbon footprint and tackling climate change.
Grist
‘We are not immune:’ Forest fire risk is real even in B.C.’s coastal temperate rainforest
UBC faculty of forestry professor Lori Daniels discussed the fire season and shared some tips on how best to protect your home from forest fires.
North Shore News, Tri-City News, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Free Press, North Shore News
Announcing the overdose death numbers
Mark Tyndall, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, called for a pragmatic approach towards opioid use and preventing deaths.
CKNW Mornings with Simi
Has COVID-19 signalled the end of the American era?
UBC anthropology professor Wade Davis says COVID-19 isn’t a story about medicine but about culture, and discussed how the pandemic is revealing the unraveling state of America.
ABC Radio National – Late Night Live
Health care workers face stigmatization during pandemic: study
A new study led by UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor looked at the stigmatization of health-care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and showed 25 per cent of people don’t think health-care workers should be out in public.
Regina Leader-Post, Star Phoenix, MSN, Richmond News, The Tyee, Free Press, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Castanet
Back-to-school
Michelle Stack, a professor in UBC’s department of educational studies, discussed issues associated with back-to-school, particularly previously developed cooperative educational models and the need for parents, teachers and students to increase their media literacy.
CFAX
High lumber prices and lack of supply affecting Kamloops builders and suppliers
UBC forestry professor Harry Nelson commented on the price of lumber and the unexpected increase in demand over the past few months
CFJC Today
Climbing the machan: Poverty and animal conflict in Karnataka
Sumeet Gulati, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, interviewed farmers in India about their conflict with wild animals and how it disproportionately impacts the poor.
Down to Earth