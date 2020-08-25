Empty classroom

Credit: Feliphe Schiarolli/Unsplash

UBC experts on back-to-school season

Media Advisories

Aug 25, 2020    |   For more information, contact Wan Yee Lok

UBC experts are available to comment on various education-related topics as children and families begin the school year under unusual circumstances.

Wendy Carr
Professor of Teaching, Department of Language and Literacy Education
Cell: 604-928-9994
Email: wendy.carr@ubc.ca

  • Mental health, teacher education, mental health literacy education

Jason Ellis
Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies
Email: j.ellis@ubc.ca

  • School board politics, teacher bargaining, funding, taxes, governance, special education

Wendy Hall
Professor Emerita, School of Nursing
Cell: 604-649-3567
Email: wendy.hall@ubc.ca

  • Healthy sleep routines for school-aged kids
  • Effects of increased screen time due to COVID-19 pandemic
  • Loss of regular routines due to school closures during the pandemic
Harper Keenan
Assistant Professor, Department of Curriculum and Pedagogy
Cell: 604-362-9452
Email: harper.keenan@ubc.ca
  • SOGI inclusion
  • Equity in education
  • Talking to young children about difficult topics

Amori Mikami
Professor, Department of Psychology
Email: mikami@psych.ubc.ca

  • How parents and teachers can facilitate kids’ social development in the age of COVID-19
  • How to identify socially at-risk kids
  • How social interactions online are both similar and different from in-person
  • Peer relationships, friendships, bullying, social networking, ADHD

Marina Milner-Bolotin
Professor, Department of Curriculum and Pedagogy
Cell: 604-417-4035
Email: marina.milner-bolotin@ubc.ca

  • Challenges of online education and how families can support their children
  • Technological aspects of learning and online student engagement
  • Mathematics and science education during COVID-19 pandemic
  • Teaching and learning during the pandemic

Michelle Stack
Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies
Email: michelle.stack@ubc.ca

  • COVID-19 and inequity with particular attention to race, disability and social class
  • School rankings and university rankings during the pandemic
  • COVID-19 and drawing on successful cooperative models of education that were developed at other times of crisis (e.g. Great Depression, Industrial Revolution)
  • How to help students, teachers and parents produce media and be and critical of the media during the pandemic
  • Educational policy and politics, equity, media education, social media use in schools

Find other stories about: , ,

Contact

Wan Yee Lok
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-4549
Email: wanyee.lok@ubc.ca