Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on back-to-school season Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on various education-related topics as children and families begin the school year under unusual circumstances.

Wendy Carr

Professor of Teaching, Department of Language and Literacy Education

Cell: 604-928-9994

Email: wendy.carr@ubc.ca

Mental health, teacher education, mental health literacy education

Jason Ellis

Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies

Email: j.ellis@ubc.ca

School board politics, teacher bargaining, funding, taxes, governance, special education

Wendy Hall

Professor Emerita, School of Nursing

Cell: 604-649-3567

Email: wendy.hall@ubc.ca

Healthy sleep routines for school-aged kids

Effects of increased screen time due to COVID-19 pandemic

Loss of regular routines due to school closures during the pandemic

Harper Keenan

Assistant Professor, Department of Curriculum and Pedagogy

Cell: 604-362-9452

Email: Assistant Professor, Department of Curriculum and PedagogyCell: 604-362-9452Email: harper.keenan@ubc.ca

SOGI inclusion

Equity in education

Talking to young children about difficult topics

Amori Mikami

Professor, Department of Psychology

Email: mikami@psych.ubc.ca

How parents and teachers can facilitate kids’ social development in the age of COVID-19

How to identify socially at-risk kids

How social interactions online are both similar and different from in-person

Peer relationships, friendships, bullying, social networking, ADHD

Marina Milner-Bolotin

Professor, Department of Curriculum and Pedagogy

Cell: 604-417-4035

Email: marina.milner-bolotin@ubc.ca

Challenges of online education and how families can support their children

Technological aspects of learning and online student engagement

Mathematics and science education during COVID-19 pandemic

Teaching and learning during the pandemic

Michelle Stack

Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies

Email: michelle.stack@ubc.ca