UBC experts on back-to-school season

UBC experts are available to comment on various education-related topics as children and families begin the school year under unusual circumstances.
Wendy Carr
Professor of Teaching, Department of Language and Literacy Education
Cell: 604-928-9994
Email: wendy.carr@ubc.ca
- Mental health, teacher education, mental health literacy education
Jason Ellis
Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies
Email: j.ellis@ubc.ca
- School board politics, teacher bargaining, funding, taxes, governance, special education
Wendy Hall
Professor Emerita, School of Nursing
Cell: 604-649-3567
Email: wendy.hall@ubc.ca
- Healthy sleep routines for school-aged kids
- Effects of increased screen time due to COVID-19 pandemic
- Loss of regular routines due to school closures during the pandemic
Assistant Professor, Department of Curriculum and Pedagogy
Cell: 604-362-9452
Email: harper.keenan@ubc.ca
- SOGI inclusion
- Equity in education
- Talking to young children about difficult topics
Amori Mikami
Professor, Department of Psychology
Email: mikami@psych.ubc.ca
- How parents and teachers can facilitate kids’ social development in the age of COVID-19
- How to identify socially at-risk kids
- How social interactions online are both similar and different from in-person
- Peer relationships, friendships, bullying, social networking, ADHD
Marina Milner-Bolotin
Professor, Department of Curriculum and Pedagogy
Cell: 604-417-4035
Email: marina.milner-bolotin@ubc.ca
- Challenges of online education and how families can support their children
- Technological aspects of learning and online student engagement
- Mathematics and science education during COVID-19 pandemic
- Teaching and learning during the pandemic
Michelle Stack
Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies
Email: michelle.stack@ubc.ca
- COVID-19 and inequity with particular attention to race, disability and social class
- School rankings and university rankings during the pandemic
- COVID-19 and drawing on successful cooperative models of education that were developed at other times of crisis (e.g. Great Depression, Industrial Revolution)
- How to help students, teachers and parents produce media and be and critical of the media during the pandemic
- Educational policy and politics, equity, media education, social media use in schools