UBC In The News
The impact of melting glaciers on Alberta’s water supply
Sam Anderson, a PhD candidate in the department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, was interviewed about his study that identified the impact of glacier loss on vulnerable communities and drinking water supply in Alberta.
Global National
Follow Oak Bay prof for all-dressed, gong show list of Canadianisms
UBC linguistics professor Stefan Dollinger created an online dictionary of Canadianisms and is posting weekly trivia points on the etymology of uniquely Canadian terms and phrases to social media.
Black Press Media via BC Local News, Vancouver Island Free Daily, Victoria News, Goldstream Gazette, Saanich News, Oak Bay News
Canada’s Conservatives pick a leader to rival scandal-scarred Trudeau
Richard Johnston, a recently retired professor of political science at UBC, was quoted about the accusations against Justin Trudeau and the impact on his credibility.
New York Times (subscription)
How do you know if you’re a digital hoarder?
Christiana Bratiotis, a professor at UBC’s school of social work, discussed hoarding disorder and treatment for individuals struggling with hoarding.
The Star
European gypsy moth population explodes this year, experts say conditions right
The Weather Network asked Richard Hamelin, a professor at UBC’s faculty of forestry, about gypsy moths and how to get rid of the invasive species.
Weather Network, Yahoo, MSN
How blackberries took over. It’s a juicy story
UBC forestry professor Peter Arcese spoke about pooping animals playing a role in spreading the blackberry seeds, and how human disturbance is to blame for where they land and thrive.
The Tyee
Will it be safe to return to school?
UBC education Jason Ellis, says the ever-shifting and incomplete back-to-school plans are the result of a lack of ideal options, and teachers will face an enormous burden.
New York Times (subscription)
In a COVID-19 world, which generation is coping best?
Forbes highlighted a UBC study by Patrick Klaiber, a graduate student in UBC’s department of psychology, that examined age differences in stressors and positive events during COVID-19.
Forbes
How our brains numb us to COVID-19’s risks — and what we can do about it
Dale Griffin, a professor of marketing and behavioural science at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says we perceive acute risks differently than chronic ones. He says COVID-19 is morphing into more of a chronic risk, dulling our perception of the danger.
Washington Post
Two disasters are exponentially worse than one
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor commented on the anxiety and distress that the wildfire-pandemic combination can bring to people.
Atlantic
Is the pandemic really reducing rents in Metro Vancouver? It's complicated
CBC spoke to Tsur Somerville, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, and sociology professor Nathanael Lauster about the effect of COVID-19 on the rental market in Metro Vancouver.
CBC
Doctor 'thrilled' by mask mandate on transit, ferries, says schools should be next
CTV interviewed Anna Wolak, a UBC clinical professor of family medicine, about making face coverings mandatory on transit and the right approach for those who fail to wear a mask.
CTV
Think COVID-19 is bad now? Wait until flu season arrives
The Globe and Mail mentioned a report by Danuta Skowronski, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, that shows 60 per cent of Canadians who got their flu shot last fall were protected.
Globe and Mail
COVID-19: Victoria police issue $2,300 in fines as party crackdown begins in B.C.
Joel Bakan, a professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, commented on B.C.’s new COVID-19 crackdown and said the measures seem to avoid penalizing participants, and instead set out fines for organizers, businesses and property owners.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Edmonton Journal
Are we ready for a second wave of food insecurity?
Graham Riches, emeritus professor and former director of school of social work at UBC, says food banks are not an assured way of ensuring vulnerable populations are acquiring food. He believes COVID-19 has hit over 65 per cent of the working poor Canadians who live in food-insecure households, and providing people with an adequate basic income would solve that.
The Tyee
Road to recovery post-coronavirus paved with green bricks
Kai Chan, a professor at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, discussed the need to focus on building resilient social and ecological systems for thriving sustainability.
Channel News Asia
The Unraveling of America: Wade Davis
UBC anthropology professor Wade Davis was interviewed about his Rolling Stone essay that talks about American exceptionalism and the real consequence of the pandemic.
RNZ Saturday Morning