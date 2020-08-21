UBC In The News

Viruses have big impacts on ecology and evolution as well as human health

The Economist mentioned a study by Curtis Suttle, a professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, that found bacterial phytoplankton typically last less than a week before being killed by viruses.
Economist (subscription)

'Cold Tube' more effective than cranking air conditioner: UBC

UBC architecture and landscape architecture professor Adam Rysanek and collaborators built an environmentally friendly system of using chilled panels to cool spaces without cooling the air. Their design uses 50 per cent less energy than conventional air conditioning.
CTVResearch 2 Reality

Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, B.C. study reveals

Black Press Media highlighted a study co-authored by M-J Milloy, a cannabis science professor at UBC, that evaluated the impact of frequent cannabis use on cessation and relapse among people who inject drugs.
Black Press Media via BC Local NewsFree PressSurrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge NewsAbbotsford NewsChilliwack ProgressVictoria NewsKelowna Capital NewsSalmon Arm ObserverCoast Mountain News

Wildfires are burning with an intensity that microbial communities haven’t evolved to endure

William Mohn, a professor in UBC’s department of microbiology and immunology, gave comments about the soil ecosystem and the lack of microbial diversity in burned soil.
GrowMassive Science

A look at B.C.'s wildfire history

UBC faculty of forestry wildfire expert Lori Daniels spoke about current wildfires in B.C. and said in the absence of Indigenous cultural fires and with fire suppression over the last century, the forest has grown in and filled grasslands, so we have an abundance of fuel.
The Canadian Press via National PostCityNewsVancouver CourierVancouver is AwesomeNorth Shore NewsBurnaby NowRichmond NewsNew West RecordTri-City NewsTimes ColonistCastanetDaily CourierYahooMSN

Public spaces must branch out to get healthier

Christopher Carlsten, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, was quoted about the harmful effect of breathing multiple pollutants and how inhaling both pollen and vehicle exhaust together can compound the effects of asthma.
Research 2 Reality

Which province has the best back-to-school plan? Our experts hand out grades

UBC education professor Jason Ellis says the reason we limit ourselves from attending large gatherings is because we want to be able to do the essential activities, such as going back to school, face-to-face.
The Star

Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system

Black Press Media mentioned a UBC study that showed the pre-existing gender pay gap is creating an incentive in many households for fathers to remain in the workforce during the pandemic.
Black Press Media via BC Local NewsFree PressMaple Ridge NewsVictoria NewsCoast Mountain NewsSalmon Arm Observer

How our food choices cut into forests and put us closer to viruses

Terry Sunderland, a professor at UBC’s faculty of forestry, discussed the impact of industrial agriculture and the global food system, and the need for better integration of forestry and agriculture for a more sustainable, healthier future.
The Conversation via Beijing NewsHong Kong Herald

Free online LSATs

UBC’s Black Law Students Association is hosting a free online LSAT intensive prep course to help Black students overcome systematic barriers.
CBC Early Edition

Vancouver remembers Jamie Lee Hamilton, will enshrine legacy at future place

Georgia Straight spoke to Becki Ross, a professor in UBC’s department of sociology and Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice, about Jamie Lee Hamilton, an advocate for marginalized peoples who passed away last year.
Georgia Straight