UBC In The News
Viruses have big impacts on ecology and evolution as well as human health
The Economist mentioned a study by Curtis Suttle, a professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, that found bacterial phytoplankton typically last less than a week before being killed by viruses.
Economist (subscription)
'Cold Tube' more effective than cranking air conditioner: UBC
UBC architecture and landscape architecture professor Adam Rysanek and collaborators built an environmentally friendly system of using chilled panels to cool spaces without cooling the air. Their design uses 50 per cent less energy than conventional air conditioning.
CTV, Research 2 Reality
Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, B.C. study reveals
Black Press Media highlighted a study co-authored by M-J Milloy, a cannabis science professor at UBC, that evaluated the impact of frequent cannabis use on cessation and relapse among people who inject drugs.
Black Press Media via BC Local News, Free Press, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Salmon Arm Observer, Coast Mountain News
Wildfires are burning with an intensity that microbial communities haven’t evolved to endure
William Mohn, a professor in UBC’s department of microbiology and immunology, gave comments about the soil ecosystem and the lack of microbial diversity in burned soil.
Grow, Massive Science
A look at B.C.'s wildfire history
UBC faculty of forestry wildfire expert Lori Daniels spoke about current wildfires in B.C. and said in the absence of Indigenous cultural fires and with fire suppression over the last century, the forest has grown in and filled grasslands, so we have an abundance of fuel.
The Canadian Press via National Post, CityNews, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New West Record, Tri-City News, Times Colonist, Castanet, Daily Courier, Yahoo, MSN
Public spaces must branch out to get healthier
Christopher Carlsten, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, was quoted about the harmful effect of breathing multiple pollutants and how inhaling both pollen and vehicle exhaust together can compound the effects of asthma.
Research 2 Reality
Which province has the best back-to-school plan? Our experts hand out grades
UBC education professor Jason Ellis says the reason we limit ourselves from attending large gatherings is because we want to be able to do the essential activities, such as going back to school, face-to-face.
The Star
Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system
Black Press Media mentioned a UBC study that showed the pre-existing gender pay gap is creating an incentive in many households for fathers to remain in the workforce during the pandemic.
Black Press Media via BC Local News, Free Press, Maple Ridge News, Victoria News, Coast Mountain News, Salmon Arm Observer
How our food choices cut into forests and put us closer to viruses
Terry Sunderland, a professor at UBC’s faculty of forestry, discussed the impact of industrial agriculture and the global food system, and the need for better integration of forestry and agriculture for a more sustainable, healthier future.
The Conversation via Beijing News, Hong Kong Herald
Free online LSATs
UBC’s Black Law Students Association is hosting a free online LSAT intensive prep course to help Black students overcome systematic barriers.
CBC Early Edition
Vancouver remembers Jamie Lee Hamilton, will enshrine legacy at future place
Georgia Straight spoke to Becki Ross, a professor in UBC’s department of sociology and Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice, about Jamie Lee Hamilton, an advocate for marginalized peoples who passed away last year.
Georgia Straight