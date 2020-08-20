UBC In The News
Gmail goes down and America’s productivity goes through the roof
CNN mentioned a UBC study that showed people feel less stressed when they check their email less often. Kostadin Kushlev, who led the research as a PhD candidate at UBC’s department of psychology, was quoted.
The hunt for the modern-day pirates who steal millions of tons of fish from the seas
Smithsonian highlighted data compiled by Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, that examined how many foreign boats are fishing in other countries’ waters and how much fish they need to catch to stay in business.
Researchers develop a new, more efficient way to keep cool — the ‘Cold Tube’
UBC researcher Adam Rysanek and collaborators have built an environmentally friendly system of using chilled panels to cool spaces without cooling the air. Their design uses 50 per cent less energy than conventional air conditioning.
High blood pressure? Bolt down beetroot
Daily Mail mentioned a UBC dentistry study that measured the level of smelly compounds in people’s mouths after they were given green-tea powder and found it outperformed mints and chewing gum when it came to freshening breath.
Craft distillers say hefty taxes have them over a barrel
Richard Barichello, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, says the brewing industries are always asking for a special subsidy and the government needs to evaluate whether the loss of that income will be compensated through the sector’s overall economic growth.
Biden-Harris tax changes could be good news for Canada
Wei Cui, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, says a Biden-Harris administration would make the U.S. a stable neighbour and restore some normalcy to U.S. economic policy, which is good for Canada and for everyone.
Could Port Moody be home to a world-class marine research and education centre?
Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on Port Moody’s repurposed sea lion research station.
Biodegradable medical mask for COVID-19
Johan Foster, a UBC chemical and biological engineering professor, was interviewed about biodegradable masks he created for everyday use and how important it was to find the materials within Canada.
Big pros, few cons of back-to-school plan for B.C. secondary students, says expert
Wendy Poole, a professor in UBC’s department of education studies, commented on several school districts’ quarter school year system, instead of semesters or trimesters, to limit contact between high school students.
Maskne — what it is and what you can do about it
Monica Li, a clinical instructor at UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, gave comments about “maskne”, a type of breakout that results from wearing a face mask, and how to treat and prevent it.
Economic recovery? Release the Kraken
Adam Pankratz, a lecturer at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke about green economic post-pandemic recovery and said we need to recognize where our natural competitive and comparative advantages are in the world and make sure that those are a key part of it going forward.
Why Canadians need to keep moving during the COVID-19 pandemic
Georgia Straight interviewed UBC kinesiology researcher Katie Di Sebastiano about her study that underlined the importance of keeping physically active during the pandemic.
What will our cities look like after COVID-19?
Erick Villagomez, a lecturer at UBC’s school of community and regional planning, was interviewed about COVID-19 and urban life, and what our cities will look like after the pandemic.
The coolest virtual courses you can take at Canada's top schools
Refinery 29 featured UBC Extended Learning’s new technology courses that touch on data visualization, programming and foundational coding.
