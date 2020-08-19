UBC In The News
5 things you should never do when you first wake up
Nutrition website Eat This, Not That mentioned a UBC study that showed people feel less stressed when they check their email less often.
Eat This, Not That via Yahoo (US), Yahoo (India), Yahoo (Canada)
Shutting down parks won't stop the rise in mass. COVID-19 cases
A recent UBC study found that in 10 of the largest U.S. metro areas, the average person’s access to green space is directly proportional to their economic status and racial identity.
WBUR
B.C. government funding caribou habitat restoration projects
UBCO wildlife biologist Clayton Lamb was interviewed about his caribou habitat restoration project.
Global
Standing tall: Forestry workers meet the challenges, remain hopeful
Orlando Rojas, director of UBC’s Pulp and Paper Centre, and James Olson, dean of UBC’s faculty of applied science, spoke about their research on wood fibre molecules and integrating pulp operations with local community knowledge.
Black Press Media via Free Press, Surrey Now-Leader, Chilliwack Progress, Abbotsford News, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Salmon Arm Observer, Coast Mountain News, Terrace Standard, Trail Times, Columbia Valley Pioneer
End-of-life care and medical assistance in dying
Sally Thorne, a UBC professor of nursing was interviewed about her studies into end-of-life care and how patients and families experience and manage chronic and life-limiting conditions.
Small Conversations for a Better World Podcast
Smaller, cheaper reactor aims to revive nuclear industry, but design problems raise safety concerns
M.V. Ramana, a physicist who studies public policy at UBC, commented on U.S. company’s efforts to build a smaller, safer, cheaper nuclear reactor.
Science Magazine
B.C. imports 99 million kilos of American onions. Why?
Hannah Wittman, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, was mentioned in an article about Canada’s import of onions from the U.S. She said the U.S. has lower environmental standards, lower labour standards and the benefit of NAFTA.
The Canadian Press via National Observer (subscription), BC Local News, Free Press, Vancouver is Awesome, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Castanet, Yahoo
What makes a neighbourhood a good — and satisfying — place to live?
Lawrence Frank, a UBC professor at the schools of population and public health and community and regional planning, commented on what makes a neighbourhood more desirable and complete.
Edmonton Journal, Borneo Post
Wildfire smoke increases coronavirus risk says CDC, as air quality warning issued for California's Bay area
Newsweek quoted Jiayun Angela Yao from UBC’s school of population and public health, about her study that found wildfire smoke has the potential to make the symptoms of viral respiratory infections such as COVID-19 even worse.
Newsweek
There’s no economic recovery without working moms
Refinery 29 mentioned a study co-authored by UBC sociology professor Sylvia Fuller that looked at COVID-19 and the increasing gender gap among parents.
Refinery 29
Are Canadian doctors sending their kids to school this fall? Here's how they're weighing the risks of COVID-19
Srinivas Murthy, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at UBC, and Emily Jenkins, a UBC nursing professor, were interviewed about sending children back to school in September.
The Star
Our COVID-19 experience shows that dental clinics are safe
Ben Balevi, an associate at UBC’s faculty of medicine, says the provincial government should be commended for rationally balancing the precautionary principle against an evidence-based approach, and achieving the best result in public health policy.
Vancouver Sun
UBC Okanagan students complete large mural downtown Kelowna
UBCO’s department of creative studies has collaborated with CTQ Consultants to present a new two-storey mural in Kelowna’s Cultural District. Visual arts lecturer David Doody was interviewed.
Global, Kelowna Capital News, Castanet
UBC named one of the best academic schools in the world
UBC has been ranked the second-best Canadian university in the annual academic ranking of world universities by ShanghaiRanking Consultancy.
Daily Hive, Vancouver is Awesome
Forest fire danger rating high in Maple Ridge
The forest fire danger rating at the Malcolm Knapp UBC Research Forest moved to “high” on Sunday, and has remained there for the past three days. This limits researchers on their machine work, and a fire watch must be done for 1-3 hours after using the equipment.
Maple Ridge News
The X-Files and the Scully Effect — fake aliens, real-world phenomenon for women in STEM
UBC alumna Jessica Ware was interviewed about her experience watching The X-Files while studying marine biology, and how it inspired her and had a big impact.
ABC Radio National