UBC experts on wildfire season

Rising temperatures have increased the risk of wildfires across B.C.
The following experts are available to comment:
Dr. Chris Carlsten
Professor, Faculty of Medicine
Tel: 604-839-1561
Email: carlsten@mail.ubc.ca
- Respiratory problems from air quality and smoke
Lori Daniels
Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Email: lori.daniels@ubc.ca
- Forest fires, past and present
- Impacts of climate change on forests
- Community resilience to fire and fuel mitigation
(Arrange interviews via stephanie.troughton@ubc.ca)
Sarah Henderson
Associate professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: sarah.henderson@bccdc.ca
- Wildfire smoke and health effects (recent study)
- Preparing for wildfire smoke
Lael Parrott
Professor, Depts. of Earth & Environmental Sciences and Biology (Okanagan campus)
Email: lael.parrott@ubc.ca
- Effects of climate change on forests and other ecosystems
- Impacts of climate change on species’ range expansion, movement northward and up in altitude
- Climate change in general
David Scott
Associate professor, Department of Earth, Environmental and Geographic Sciences (Okanagan campus)
Tel: 778-583-6773
Email: david.scott@ubc.ca
- Effects of fire on soils, water and ecosystems
- Flood, erosion and landslides following wildfire
- Rehabilitation measures to prevent flood/erosion damage after wildfires