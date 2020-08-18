UBC experts on wildfire season

Aug 18, 2020    |   For more information, contact Lou Corpuz-Bosshart

Rising temperatures have increased the risk of wildfires across B.C.

The following experts are available to comment:

Dr. Chris Carlsten
Professor, Faculty of Medicine
Tel: 604-839-1561
Email: carlsten@mail.ubc.ca

  • Respiratory problems from air quality and smoke

Lori Daniels
Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Email: lori.daniels@ubc.ca

  • Forest fires, past and present
  • Impacts of climate change on forests
  • Community resilience to fire and fuel mitigation

(Arrange interviews via stephanie.troughton@ubc.ca)

Sarah Henderson
Associate professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: sarah.henderson@bccdc.ca

  • Wildfire smoke and health effects (recent study)
  • Preparing for wildfire smoke

Lael Parrott
Professor, Depts. of Earth & Environmental Sciences and Biology (Okanagan campus)
Email: lael.parrott@ubc.ca

  • Effects of climate change on forests and other ecosystems
  • Impacts of climate change on species’ range expansion, movement northward and up in altitude
  • Climate change in general

David Scott
Associate professor, Department of Earth, Environmental and Geographic Sciences (Okanagan campus)
Tel: 778-583-6773
Email: david.scott@ubc.ca

  • Effects of fire on soils, water and ecosystems
  • Flood, erosion and landslides following wildfire
  • Rehabilitation measures to prevent flood/erosion damage after wildfires

