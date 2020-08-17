Mount Polley mine disaster still affecting Quesnel Lake 6 years on

UBC researchers and others are looking into the long-term harm to Quesnel Lake from the Mount Polley gold and copper mine dam collapse. Andrew Hamilton, who did the work as a postdoctoral fellow at UBC, and UBC civil engineering professor Bernard Laval were quoted.

