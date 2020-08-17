UBC In The News
How supportive is Squamish for LGBTQI2S+ youth?
Squamish Chief highlighted a study led by UBC nursing professor Elizabeth Saewyc that found the more supportive places or environments within a community, the less likely sexual minority youth were to have suicidal thoughts or consider self-harm.
Squamish Chief
Mount Polley mine disaster still affecting Quesnel Lake 6 years on
UBC researchers and others are looking into the long-term harm to Quesnel Lake from the Mount Polley gold and copper mine dam collapse. Andrew Hamilton, who did the work as a postdoctoral fellow at UBC, and UBC civil engineering professor Bernard Laval were quoted.
Castanet, My Prince George Now, Prince George Matters, CKPG, Eurasia Review
'Sloppy': Baileys under fire over Reclaim Her Name books for Women’s prize
UBC English professor Mary Chapman commented on the Reclaim Her Name campaign, a series republishing female authors who wrote under male pseudonyms to highlight continuing challenges women face in publishing.
Guardian
Food Bank photo ops are good for police. But what about clients?
Graham Riches, a professor emeritus of social work, commented on police officers handing out food at a food bank. He says the police presence is another example of the need to move from a food charity model to a food justice model.
The Tyee
Remain vigilant to avoid wildfire smoke
UBC faculty of forestry wildfire expert Lori Daniels talked about ways to be fire smart during COVID-19.
News 1130, Global (also on MSN), CFAX, Fairchild TV
Burnout is a hidden COVID-19 crisis, and you might have it
Ingrid Söchting, director of the UBC Psychology Clinic, says the pandemic is a recipe for depression and anxiety, and discussed some common signs that people might be experiencing COVID-19-related stress.
Huffington Post, Yahoo
Women less likely to critique men’s research in academic journals
Professors Rima Wilkes and Sylvia Fuller in UBC’s department of sociology co-wrote about their study that looked at gender biases in commenting on published work.
The Conversation
Santa Ono gets another term as UBC president
Santa Ono was interviewed about his reappointment as president and vice-chancellor of UBC, and the reopening of the university during the pandemic.
CBC Early Edition
Vancouver exhibit A Seat at the Table dives into history of Chinese-Canadians
The story of Randall Wong, a UBC law alumnus and the first Chinese-Canadian federally appointed judge, is being told in Museum of Vancouver’s new exhibition, A Seat at the Table.
Globe and Mail