Algae bloom highlights nutrient concerns in Shuswap water quality report
The Shuswap Watershed Council worked with UBCO researchers to better understand nutrients in the rivers flowing into the local lakes.
Salmon Arm Observer, Kelowna Capital News
The world is failing to stop extinctions. These scientists have a plan to help
UBC geography professor Jessica Dempsey commented on a new proposal to tackle the biodiversity crisis by creating a simplified global target that limits extinctions to less than 20 species per year over the next century.
Huffington Post (US), Huffington Post (Australia), Huffington Post (Canada)
Disease and warming oceans continue to push sea stars to the edge of extinction
National Observer interviewed Alyssa Gehman, a postdoctoral researcher at the Hakai Institute and UBC, about how the sea star wasting disease and warming oceans caused a massive die off of sea stars and continues to negatively impact the marine ecosystems.
National Observer
Feds give $50 million to feed Canadians surplus food. Some hope it's just a start
Graham Riches, a professor emeritus of social work, says focusing on food banks and charities without increasing people’s incomes won’t solve food insecurity.
National Observer (subscription)
Pandemic motivating more parents to get their kids the flu shot, UBC study finds
A new study led by Ran Goldman, a professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, suggests the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may drive more parents to immunize their children against the upcoming flu season.
Massive outbreaks in Israeli schools a 'cautionary tale' for Canada
UBC education professor Marina Milner-Bolotin spoke about the differences between Canada and Israel that could lead to different outcomes when students return to school.
CTV
COVID-19’s impact on families with medically complex kids
UBC nursing professor Jennifer Baumbusch was interviewed about her survey to better understand the impact of the pandemic on families with children with medical complexities.
News 1130
Magdalena by Wade Davis review – a journey down Colombia's river of dreams
The Guardian featured UBC anthropology professor Wade Davis’ new book Magdalena, which explores Colombia’s past, present and future through the story of the great Magdalena River.
Guardian
First exhibit from new Chinese Canadian Museum launches in Vancouver Chinatown
The Chinese Canadian Museum Society is launching an exhibit in partnership with UBC, the City of Vancouver and the Museum of Vancouver, to explore the history of Chinese immigration on Aug 15.
Vancouver is Awesome
Acclaimed author and anthropologist Wade Davis will headline 2020 Whistler Writers Festival
UBC anthropology professor Wade Davis will headline this year’s virtual edition of the Whistler Writers Festival from Oct 15 to 18.
Pique Magazine