UBC In The News

Are billions of Earths just waiting to be found?

Research 2 Reality featured a study led by UBC astronomer Michelle Kunimoto that suggests there are likely many more exoplanets waiting to be discovered throughout the galaxy, including as many as six billion Earth-like planets.
Research 2 Reality

Study suggests retreating glaciers could impact Alberta municipal water supplies

Sam Anderson, a PhD candidate in the department of Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, was interviewed about his study that identified four Alberta communities as being vulnerable to water shortages due to glacier loss in the province.
CBC Edmonton News (27:15 mark)

How to curtail the risk of future pandemics

Treehugger mentioned research by Navin Ramankutty at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, which suggests only 23 per cent of Earth’s land remains wild as farmland.
Treehugger

Alberta government handpicks new school curriculum advisers

Lindsay Gibson, a professor in UBC’s department of curriculum and pedagogy, was quoted about the history curriculum introduced by the NDP government and the big knowledge gap when reviewing curriculum.
CBC

Winnipeg is Canada's 'Kindness Rock' capital

UBC education professor Kimberly Schonert-Reichl says studies show kindness is contagious and can not only improve mental well-being but also reduce risks to physical health.
Maclean’s

Schools are the best place for kids’ mental health? Not so fast

Tyler Black, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, was interviewed about the mental stress of reopening schools and why the pandemic is the moment to reshape and rethink how education works in Canada.
The Star This Matters

'These are the most frail and fragile kids,' UBC survey

Tri-City News interviewed UBC nursing professor Jennifer Baumbusch about her survey to better understand the experiences and needs of families that have children with medical complexities during the pandemic.
Tri-City News via North Shore NewsBurnaby NowRichmond NewsNew West RecordTimes Colonist

Open schools help vulnerable students and families. But at what cost?

The Tyee mentioned a UBC sociology study that found COVID-19 is exacerbating pre-existing social inequalities, particularly for women and the parents of young children.
The Tyee

A debate on the so called unravelling of America

UBC anthropology professor Wade Davis was interviewed about his Rolling Stone essay that discussed how the COVID-19 crisis has impacted the idea of American exceptionalism.
CKNW Lynda Steele ShowPontiac Daily LeaderTampa Bay TimesThe Province

We must act now to counter long-term biological effects of COVID-19 stress on kids’ health and development

Michael Kobor, Canada Research Chair in social epigenetics and professor in UBC’s department of medical genetics, Kim Schmidt and Ruanne Vent-Schmidt at the UBC Social Exposome Cluster wrote about the long-term adverse effects the pandemic on the health and well-being of children and adolescents.
Vancouver SunThe Province

Scotiabank Giller Prize-winning author Ian Williams to write a book of essays about race, due out in fall 2021

UBC creative writing professor Ian Williams is writing a book about race and exploring the diversity of Black lives and his personal experience of growing up as a Black Canadian.
CBC Books

UBC medical student Sukhmeet Sachal one of two Canadians to receive Clinton Foundation grant

Singh Sachal, a second-year medical student at UBC, is one of two Canadians to receive funding from the Clinton Foundation to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indo-Canadian Voice

UBC reappoints President and Vice Chancellor Santa Ono for second term

Professor Santa Ono has been reappointed for a second term as president and vice-chancellor of UBC.
Daily Hive