UBC In The News
Are billions of Earths just waiting to be found?
Research 2 Reality featured a study led by UBC astronomer Michelle Kunimoto that suggests there are likely many more exoplanets waiting to be discovered throughout the galaxy, including as many as six billion Earth-like planets.
Research 2 Reality
Study suggests retreating glaciers could impact Alberta municipal water supplies
Sam Anderson, a PhD candidate in the department of Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, was interviewed about his study that identified four Alberta communities as being vulnerable to water shortages due to glacier loss in the province.
CBC Edmonton News (27:15 mark)
How to curtail the risk of future pandemics
Treehugger mentioned research by Navin Ramankutty at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, which suggests only 23 per cent of Earth’s land remains wild as farmland.
Treehugger
Alberta government handpicks new school curriculum advisers
Lindsay Gibson, a professor in UBC’s department of curriculum and pedagogy, was quoted about the history curriculum introduced by the NDP government and the big knowledge gap when reviewing curriculum.
CBC
Winnipeg is Canada's 'Kindness Rock' capital
UBC education professor Kimberly Schonert-Reichl says studies show kindness is contagious and can not only improve mental well-being but also reduce risks to physical health.
Maclean’s
Schools are the best place for kids’ mental health? Not so fast
Tyler Black, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, was interviewed about the mental stress of reopening schools and why the pandemic is the moment to reshape and rethink how education works in Canada.
The Star This Matters
'These are the most frail and fragile kids,' UBC survey
Tri-City News interviewed UBC nursing professor Jennifer Baumbusch about her survey to better understand the experiences and needs of families that have children with medical complexities during the pandemic.
Tri-City News via North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New West Record, Times Colonist
Open schools help vulnerable students and families. But at what cost?
The Tyee mentioned a UBC sociology study that found COVID-19 is exacerbating pre-existing social inequalities, particularly for women and the parents of young children.
The Tyee
A debate on the so called unravelling of America
UBC anthropology professor Wade Davis was interviewed about his Rolling Stone essay that discussed how the COVID-19 crisis has impacted the idea of American exceptionalism.
CKNW Lynda Steele Show, Pontiac Daily Leader, Tampa Bay Times, The Province
We must act now to counter long-term biological effects of COVID-19 stress on kids’ health and development
Michael Kobor, Canada Research Chair in social epigenetics and professor in UBC’s department of medical genetics, Kim Schmidt and Ruanne Vent-Schmidt at the UBC Social Exposome Cluster wrote about the long-term adverse effects the pandemic on the health and well-being of children and adolescents.
Vancouver Sun, The Province
Scotiabank Giller Prize-winning author Ian Williams to write a book of essays about race, due out in fall 2021
UBC creative writing professor Ian Williams is writing a book about race and exploring the diversity of Black lives and his personal experience of growing up as a Black Canadian.
CBC Books
UBC medical student Sukhmeet Sachal one of two Canadians to receive Clinton Foundation grant
Singh Sachal, a second-year medical student at UBC, is one of two Canadians to receive funding from the Clinton Foundation to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indo-Canadian Voice
UBC reappoints President and Vice Chancellor Santa Ono for second term
Professor Santa Ono has been reappointed for a second term as president and vice-chancellor of UBC.
Daily Hive