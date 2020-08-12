UBC In The News
Benefits of running: 17 convincing reasons to lace up
Yahoo mentioned a UBC study that showed regular aerobic exercise can increase the size of the hippocampus and thus improve memory and learning performance.
Yahoo (UK)
Study suggests retreating glaciers could impact Alberta municipal water supplies
Global featured a UBC study led by Sam Anderson, a PhD candidate in the department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, that identified four Alberta communities as being vulnerable to water shortages due to loss of glaciers in the province.
Global, MSN
UBC Okanagan creates non-toxic water repellant for clothing
Sadaf Shabanian and Kevin Golovin from UBCO’s school of engineering have developed a method of making a fabric that repels oil and water that could help clothing become more environmentally friendly and sustainable.
Castanet
Canada must resist the temptation to sink into a new cold war with China
Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, spoke about getting our moral compass right in dealing with China and a three-pronged approach that involves cooperation where we have a mutual interest, dialogue and pushback in defence of our core interests and values.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
‘To Bob, from Mother’: A bid to reunite this WWI bible with a Canadian soldier’s family has reached TikTok
UBC historian David Borys gave comments about personal writings from troops during the First World War. He said they were fairly common even though it was officially discouraged, and are extremely valuable windows into the lives of individuals during such unimaginable times.
St. Catharines Standard
COVID-19 marks the fall of the American empire, UBC's Wade Davis writes in U.S. magazine
CBC’s On The Coast interviewed UBC anthropology professor Wade Davis about his Rolling Stone essay that discussed how COVID-19 has impacted the reputation and international standing of the U.S.
CBC (audio), Yahoo
UBC nursing professor researching impact of COVID-19 on medically complex children
UBC nursing professor Jennifer Baumbusch is conducting a survey to better understand the experiences and needs of families that have children with medical-complexities during the pandemic.
Vancouver Sun, The Province
Greens push pilot project to offer mental health support under MSP
The Tyee spoke to UBCO psychology professor Lesley Lutes about a pilot project she’s leading to provide psychological services through the province’s Medical Services Plan in response to rising rates of stress, anxiety and depression brought on by COVID-19.
The Tyee
Could we see a spike in the virus?
Sarah Otto, a professor in UBC’s department of zoology, was interviewed about the forecast model for COVID-19 progression that suggests we could see a spike in the virus.
CKNW Mornings with Simi
Santa Ono appointed to second term as UBC president
Professor Santa Ono has been reappointed for a second term as president and vice-chancellor of UBC.
Georgia Straight
UBC soccer star Victory Shumbusho offers one-on-one training for Chilliwack players
UBC Thunderbirds men’s soccer team player Victory Shumbusho is offering one-on-one training sessions for young players preparing them for the next level.
Chilliwack Progress, Agassiz-Harrison Observer