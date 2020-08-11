UBC In The News
5 science-based, body language habits that will help you master video conferencing
Forbes mentioned a UBC psychology study that found people skilled at manipulating negotiations are far less successful when they must correspond in writing, versus video or in-person.
Forbes
Fabric repels both oil and water thanks to clever silicone coating
Kevin Golovin, a professor of engineering at UBC’s Okanagan campus, and his team developed a method of making a fabric that repels oil and water that could help clothing become more environmentally friendly and sustainable.
New Scientist
They outlived dinosaurs, but can glass sponge reefs survive man-made warming?
Mongabay interviewed Angela Stevenson and Chris Harley from UBC’s department of zoology about their study that looked at the immediate effect of ocean acidification and warming on the sprawling glass sponge reefs.
Mongabay
How Vancouver plans to cool down the hottest parts of the city amid global climate change
CBC spoke to Stephen Sheppard, a forestry professor and director of UBC’s Collaborative for Advanced Landscape Planning, about the collaborative’s partnership with the city to carry out the heat map project that will establish baseline temperatures for neighbourhoods across the city.
CBC, Yahoo
Women are key to fisheries, so why don't they get credit?
Sarah Harper, a postdoctoral researcher at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was interviewed about her study that estimated the global contribution by women to small-scale fishing.
National Observer (subscription)
Metro Vancouver greenways plan could be 'game-changer' for the region
Media interviewed Lawrence Frank, a UBC professor at the schools of population and public health and community and regional planning, about his study that showed proximity to green space or parks is associated with less chronic disease and lower health care costs. He also gave comments about the city’s 30-year plan to map out 830 kilometres of greenways.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
Baiting and abetting
Hakai Magazine highlighted research by Juan José Alava, a researcher from UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, that suggests marine mammals are being used as bait by artisanal fishers in coastal Ecuador.
Hakai Magazine
Satellite study reveals wide scale of melting ice shelves in Antarctica
Michele Koppes, a professor of geography at UBC, commented on a study that examined how the ocean interacts with ice sheets.
Wall Street Journal (subscription)
When you come close to dying, it’s transformative
The Tyee asked Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease specialist and clinical pediatrics professor at UBC, about some risks associated with medically induced comas.
The Tyee
Why we need to clean up outer space
Aaron Boley, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, gave comments about potentially dangerous debris in space and the need for basic rules to manage human activity.
Walrus
COVID-19 in B.C.: Tracking the outbreak
UBC professor and mathematical biologist Sarah Otto discussed the latest COVID-19 numbers and the consequences of an upwardly trending curve.
Global News Morning BC
How COVID-19 is changing city design and expectations and behaviours in public space
Erick Villagomez, a lecturer at UBC’s school of community and regional planning, was interviewed about what our cities will look like after COVID-19.
Spice Radio
B.C. COVID-19 numbers rising, but stricter measures from earlier phases unlikely
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor says the potential reasons why B.C. is seeing an increased number of COVID-19 cases are growing lockdown fatigue and a sense of unreality.
CHEK News