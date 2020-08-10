UBC In The News
Gene editing debate takes root with organic broccoli, new UBC research shows
A paper co-authored by Susanna Klassen, a UBC PhD candidate at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and Centre for Sustainable Food Systems, examined the organic agriculture community’s responses to gene editing technologies.
Melting glaciers will bring instability to more than 1 million Albertans' water supply
A UBC study led by Sam Anderson, a PhD candidate in the department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, found four Alberta locations will experience future water shortages as climate change drives glacier retreat in the province.
Collapse of Canadian ice shelf a sign of climate impacts to come
The Globe and Mail mentioned Jérémie Bonneau, a PhD student in coastal oceanography at UBC, who is studying the effect of the Milne Ice Shelf break-up.
2nd telescope planned for groundbreaking project
Mark Halpern, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, will be presenting about CHIME’s second radio telescope close to Penticton for their research into host galaxies of fast radio bursts.
Put a spring in your locked-down step: How to grow veggies from scraps
The New Daily spoke to Egan Davis, principal instructor of the horticulture training program at UBC, about growing vegetables from food scraps.
U.S. aluminum tariffs are 'unjustified and unnecessary': Canadian manufacturers
Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about the new U.S. aluminum tariffs. He said reimposing aluminum tariffs on Canada would be another nightmare in the fraught trade relationship with the U.S.
Drug decriminalization a half-baked proposal
Richard Mathias, a professor emeritus at UBC’s school of population and public health, was quoted in an op-ed about finding a different paradigm for drug strategy.
Two more Canadians were sentenced to death in China. What happens next?
Wei Cui, the director of the Centre for Asian Legal Studies at UBC, commented on the two Canadians that have been sentenced to death by a Chinese court.
British Columbia’s looming extinction crisis
Sarah Otto, a zoology professor at UBC’s Biodiversity Research Centre, discussed the cumulative threats to species and the need for an endangered species legislation.
B.C. is no longer a model for COVID-19 prevention — and getting back to that stage is not guaranteed
UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs commented on the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in B.C.
How COVID-19 energized a new crop of political activists, community advocates
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor discussed the tribalistic nature of people and the pandemic serving as a catalyst to political action.
Temperature checks and ‘deep cleaning’ aren’t good at stopping coronavirus. So why do we bother?
Global asked Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, and UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor why we use measures such as temperature checks and cleaning even if these methods aren’t very effective at keeping coronavirus away.
Canadian hospitals saw a sudden drop in premature births during the pandemic. Now researchers are trying to find out why
Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, gave comments about the pre-term birth situation in B.C. during the pandemic.
COVID-19: 'Like finding the right book in massive library,' says UBC researcher testing antibodies for a treatment
A research team led by Ted Steiner and Horacio Bach, professors at UBC’s faculty of medicine, are testing antibodies in an attempt to develop an inhaler that could be used to treat COVID-19 patients.
How long will it be until a safe COVID-19 vaccine is available?
Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, was interviewed about the search for a COVID-19 vaccine and the realistic timeframe for it to be widely available.
Canada is funding biodegradable face mask filters that'll be made from Canadian wood
Narcity mentioned a biodegradable mask developed at UBC’s BioProducts Institute that is solely made of B.C. wood fibres.
Treatment of army corporal at B.C. hospital underscores anti-Indigenous racism in health: advocates
The Globe and Mail mentioned Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC, about her investigation into allegations of racism in B.C.’s health care system.
Brent Carver, versatile Tony-winning actor, dies at 68
Media published the obituary of Brent Carver, one of Canada’s most-acclaimed stage actors who studied musical theatre at UBC.
