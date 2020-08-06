UBC In The News
15 fascinating facts about fatbergs
Mental Floss mentioned a UBC engineering study that developed a technique to breakdown fat, oils and grease into biofuel.
Mental Floss
Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry drank her placenta after welcoming baby #4
Romper mentioned UBC research that suggests no mental health benefits to eating your placenta.
Romper
Safety is a matter of inches — the width of road markings, UBC professor says
UBC civil engineering professor Tarek Sayed was interviewed about his new study that shows a decrease in accidents when highway lane markings are widened.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
On 'Snowball Mars', immense glaciers may have sheltered ancient microbial life
New UBC research by former PhD student Anna Grau Galofre and professor Mark Jellinek in the department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences found many of the valley networks carved into the surface of Mars were formed by water melting beneath glacial ice, not by free-flowing rivers as previously thought.
The Weather Network
Street talk on cannabis
Castanet highlighted a study co-authored by M-J Milloy, a cannabis science professor at UBC, that looked at cannabis use among young people.
Castanet
Patient alleges therapist crossed ethical line by accepting legal power over her health and money
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor spoke about dual relationship, where multiple relationships exist between a therapist and a client, and commented on someone giving their psychotherapist power of attorney and the ability to make legally binding decisions.
CBC, Yahoo
'Ginger Snaps' was a monster win for Canadian cinema
Vice interviewed Ernest Mathijs, a UBC professor in film and media studies, about the feminist horror film Ginger Snaps.
Vice (Canada)
Massive costs at Site C
Erik Eberhardt, director of the geological engineering program at UBC, was interviewed about the Site C dam project on the Peace River and the geological problem on the river bank.
CKNW Mornings with Simi (14:20 mark)
Nationwide mask mandate in April would likely have saved nearly 40,000 American lives, study finds
Newsweek highlighted a study co-authored by UBC professors Hiroyuki Kasahara and Paul Schrimpf at the Vancouver School of Economics, that evaluated the impact of masks, policies and people’s voluntarily behavioural response on the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.
Newsweek
UBC researchers say mental health for marginalized communities will have to be watched before second wave
UBC nursing professor Emily Jenkins was interviewed about her nationwide survey that shows the pandemic is widening mental health inequities and making things worse for those who were already vulnerable due to experiences of marginalization.
CBC Early Edition
Safe COVID-19 vaccine won't be available for 'at least one year': UBC expert
Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, says a vaccine for COVID-19 is still at least a year away. Even if companies can develop vaccines quickly, it would still take time to test if they are effective.
CTV (video)
COVID-19 in B.C.: Infectious-diseases expert from Victoria debunks antimask myths
Georgia Straight asked Wayne Ghesquiere, a clinical professor of infectious diseases at UBC’s faculty of medicine, about different claims being made about wearing a mask. He believes the usefulness of masks boils down to common sense and wearing any form of mask is better than wearing nothing at all.
Georgia Straight
The unraveling of America
Wade Davis, a professor of anthropology and the B.C. leadership chair in cultures and ecosystems at risk at UBC, discussed how COVID-19 has impacted the reputation and international standing of the U.S.
Rolling Stone
Taking nuclear vulnerabilities seriously
M.V. Ramana, director of the Liu Institute for Global Issues at UBC and Simons chair in disarmament, global and human Security, co-wrote about the damage, deterrence and controllability of nuclear weapons.
The Hindu
Drop tuition fees: University students face a precarious future amid COVID-19
Alison Taylor, a professor in UBC’s department of educational studies, says COVID-19 demonstrated the need for government support to mitigate widespread harm. For students, the future is not what it used to be and as a public good, education should be an unsecured social investment.
The Conversation
UBC loses appeal over ammonia dump in Vancouver creek that killed fish
The university has lost its appeal of a fine and conviction in connection with an incident in September 2014.
CBC, Global, CTV, Vancouver Sun, The Star
UBC hoops hotshot Jessica Hanson taking her game to Ireland
UBC Thunderbirds guard Jessica Hanson was interviewed about signing on to play this coming season with the Tipperary Knights, a second-tier team in Ireland’s pro women’s basketball circuit.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Regina Leader-Post, MSN
UBC Okanagan caps digital fees per course amid COVID-19
The UBCO Student Senate Caucus passed a policy capping the costs of digital assessment tools at $65 per course for the first winter term in 2020.
Kelowna Capital News