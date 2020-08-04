UBC In The News
Was Mars once the ‘white planet?’ Ice sheets, not rivers, created Martian Valleys, say scientists
New UBC research by former PhD student Anna Grau Galofre and professor Mark Jellinek in the department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences found many of Mars’ valleys could have actually been carved out by water melting beneath glacial ice, not by free-flowing rivers as previously thought.
Forbes, Inverse, Futurism, New Scientist, ZME Science, Space.com, MSN (US), UPI, CNET, Wired (UK), The Sun, The Times, Daily Mail, Evening Standard, Daily Express, Yahoo (UK), The Telegraph, Hindustan Times, Sciences et Avenir, Yahoo (France), Huffington Post (France), Cosmos Magazine, The National UAE, Sky News Italy, Radio Canada, Yahoo (Canada), iheartRadio, AFP via RFI, La Presse, TVA, Bangkok Post, International Business Times
Lead from Notre-Dame fire discovered in Parisian beehives
A new study by Kate Smith and Dominique Weis at UBC’s Pacific Centre for Isotopic and Geochemical Research found concentrations of lead in honey samples collected from hives downwind of the Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in 2019.
Smithsonian Magazine
To oblivion and back
CBC mentioned a UBC study that analyzed the economic costs and long-term benefits of sea otter recovery.
CBC
Study shows B.C.'s at-risk LGBTQ adolescent girls safer in progressive communities
Georgia Straight highlighted new research led by UBC nursing professor Elizabeth Saewyc that showed progressive political attitudes and supportive communities resulted in lower reported rates of self-harm and suicidal thoughts by bisexual and lesbian girls in B.C. communities. Gu Li, a former postdoctoral research fellow in the Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Centre at UBC’s school of nursing, was mentioned.
Georgia Straight
‘Clean up this mess’: The Chinese thinkers behind Xi’s hard line
UBC history professor Timothy Cheek was quoted about Reading the China Dream, a website that gives voice to a stream of Chinese political thought that is probably more influential than liberals thought.
New York Times (subscription)
Researchers look for unique ways to collect data as COVID-19 changes methods
The Canadian Press spoke to Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, about how his team will continue their field work on a boat, starting with a two-week quarantine period.
The Canadian Press via CP24, Global, CTV, National Post, City News Toronto, Winnipeg Free Press, CKPG Today, Pentiction Herald, The Star Vancouver, Vancouver Courier, North Shore News
Twitter shaming won’t change university power structures
Charles Menzies, a professor in UBC’s department of anthropology, says if we want a better world we need to change real structures of control and power, and it shouldn’t just be about calling out and removing offending individuals.
The Conversation
B.C. Muslims celebrating Eid al-Adha under unusual pandemic circumstances
UBC’s Muslim Students’ Association held an outdoor prayer session for Eid al-Adha on campus on July 31.
CBC
Survey asks B.C. health care workers about racism, discrimination
B.C. health care workers have been asked to share their experiences with racism and discrimination in the healthcare system as part of an investigation into Indigenous-specific racism in B.C. health care led by Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC. Dermot Kelleher, dean of UBC’s faculty of medicine and vice president, health, was quoted.
CHEK News, Indo-Canadian Voice