Survey asks B.C. health care workers about racism, discrimination

B.C. health care workers have been asked to share their experiences with racism and discrimination in the healthcare system as part of an investigation into Indigenous-specific racism in B.C. health care led by Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC. Dermot Kelleher, dean of UBC’s faculty of medicine and vice president, health, was quoted.

CHEK News, Indo-Canadian Voice