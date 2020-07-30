UBC In The News
The fear of robots displacing workers has returned
The Economist quoted Henry Siu, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, about the effect of advances in robotics and artificial intelligence on the labour market.
Astronomers identify the best spot on the planet for a telescope
Research co-authored by UBC astronomers Ma Bin and Paul Hickson suggests an Antarctic Plateau could offer the clearest view on Earth of the stars.
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire: lead found in honey
A new study by Kate Smith and Dominique Wei at UBC’s Pacific Centre for Isotopic and Geochemical Research found concentrations of lead in honey samples collected from hives downwind of the Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in 2019.
A lot of us have been thinking about where we live. Here’s what research into neighborhoods shows.
Lawrence Frank, a UBC professor at the schools of population and public health and community and regional planning, commented on a study that analyzed the association between neighbourhoods and neighbourhood satisfaction. He discussed what makes a neighbourhood more desirable.
Galapagos Islands: 200 Chinese fishing ships 'threat to wildlife'
Juan Jose Alava, a researcher from UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, discussed why the appearance of a huge fleet of mostly Chinese-flagged fishing vessels off the Galapagos Islands poses a risk to marine species.
More than one endangered southern resident killer whale believed to be pregnant
Andrew Trites, a marine mammal researcher at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, spoke about the pregnancy of endangered southern resident killer whales.
How to keep your skin as healthy as possible under that face mask!
CBC Life asked Monica Li, a clinical instructor at UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, about maskne, a type of breakout that results from wearing a face mask, and how to treat and prevent it.
Under the sea: What coronavirus is doing to the world’s marine mammals
Rashid Sumaila, a professor and director of the Fisheries Economics Research Unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, says we could end up with more plastic in the ocean than fish in terms of weight. Solving that problem is a multi-solution approach that involves consumers, all levels of government and scientific research.
Coronavirus is 'one big wave,' not seasonal, WHO expert suggests
CTV spoke to Michael Curry, a UBC clinical professor of emergency medicine, about the practice of describing the pandemic in waves. He said we should stay away from any wave characterizations until we can look at this retrospectively.
School restart plan has support, with caveats, from parents
UBC education professor Jason Ellis raised some questions about the ministry’s plan to send most students back to classrooms this September.
Why some Americans say they'll never wear a mask — and what that says about the U.S.
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor commented on the issues surrounding mask compliance and promoting a vaccine.
