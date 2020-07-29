UBC In The News

Paris beehives trace Notre-Dame’s toxic fallout

Media featured a new study by Kate Smith and Dominique Wei at UBC’s Pacific Centre for Isotopic and Geochemical Research that found concentrations of lead in honey samples collected from hives downwind of the Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in 2019.
New York Times (subscription), Vancouver SunThe Province

Are first impressions really accurate?

BBC highlighted a study co-conducted by UBC psychology professor Jeremy Biesanz that suggests the good judge of personality does exist but their skill only becomes apparent when they are reading expressive people who reveal honest cues to their characters.
BBC

Will pregnancy make my anxiety disorder worse?

Babygaga mentioned a UBC study that showed anxiety disorders during pregnancy and postpartum are more prevalent than previously thought.
Babygaga

UBC researchers develop rapid test to detect invasive gypsy moth

UBC forestry professor Richard Hamelin was interviewed about his rapid DNA detection method that can detect the presence of pests and pathogens such as the gypsy moth within hours and without a lab.
CBCYahoo

LGBT youths’ suicidal thoughts decline with community supports: study

Media highlighted new research led by UBC nursing professor Elizabeth Saewyc that looked at the link between LGBTQ youth support in a community and suicidal thoughts or attempts among sexual minority adolescents in Canada.
Vancouver CourierVancouver is AwesomeNorth Shore NewsRichmond NewsBurnaby NewsNew West RecordTri-City News

Are electric fans friends or foes during extreme heat?

The Weather Network asked UBC chemistry professor of teaching Robin Stoodley about the best cooling systems for the Canadian summer.
Weather NetworkYahoo

How lockdown may have changed your personality

BBC mentioned a UBC study that tracked changes in individuals’ feelings of social connection during the COVID-19 pandemic.
BBC

With dance floors vacant, Canada's nightclub life faces an identity crisis

Reza Afshari, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, expects the coming months will be unpredictable for nightlife as more people head indoors in the cooler weather. He said regulations can be adjusted as needs change.
The Canadian Press via CTVCityNewsThe StarNews 1130Vancouver CourierVancouver is AwesomeTimes ColonistDaily CourierYahooMSN

In the midst of the pandemic, academics are fighting a rising ‘infodemic’

UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor says a segment of the populace in Canada and the U.S. continues to insist that COVID-19 is simply a hoax, and it’s easier to harbour a belief like this today than in the past because we don’t see coffins in houses and lined up in the streets.
University Affairs

Free UBC Okanagan mental health service to be expanded

UBCO’s free COVID-19 mental health service will soon expand from a temporary telephone-based service into an online platform. UBCO psychology professor Lesley Lutes was interviewed.
Castanet

Think twice before you adopt or buy a pet—animals are not commodities

Victoria Shroff, an adjunct professor of animal law at Peter A. Allard School of Law, discussed the need for better oversight or animal-friendly laws around breeding, selling, importing and transporting animals.
Georgia Straight

YMCA makes Dr. Bonnie Henry an icon

Bonnie Henry, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, will receive the 2020 Icon Award, part of the annual Metro Vancouver Women of Distinction program.
News 1130