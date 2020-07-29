UBC In The News
Paris beehives trace Notre-Dame’s toxic fallout
Media featured a new study by Kate Smith and Dominique Wei at UBC’s Pacific Centre for Isotopic and Geochemical Research that found concentrations of lead in honey samples collected from hives downwind of the Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in 2019.
New York Times (subscription), Vancouver Sun, The Province
Are first impressions really accurate?
BBC highlighted a study co-conducted by UBC psychology professor Jeremy Biesanz that suggests the good judge of personality does exist but their skill only becomes apparent when they are reading expressive people who reveal honest cues to their characters.
BBC
Will pregnancy make my anxiety disorder worse?
Babygaga mentioned a UBC study that showed anxiety disorders during pregnancy and postpartum are more prevalent than previously thought.
Babygaga
LGBT youths’ suicidal thoughts decline with community supports: study
Media highlighted new research led by UBC nursing professor Elizabeth Saewyc that looked at the link between LGBTQ youth support in a community and suicidal thoughts or attempts among sexual minority adolescents in Canada.
Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Richmond News, Burnaby News, New West Record, Tri-City News
Are electric fans friends or foes during extreme heat?
The Weather Network asked UBC chemistry professor of teaching Robin Stoodley about the best cooling systems for the Canadian summer.
Weather Network, Yahoo
How lockdown may have changed your personality
BBC mentioned a UBC study that tracked changes in individuals’ feelings of social connection during the COVID-19 pandemic.
BBC
With dance floors vacant, Canada's nightclub life faces an identity crisis
Reza Afshari, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, expects the coming months will be unpredictable for nightlife as more people head indoors in the cooler weather. He said regulations can be adjusted as needs change.
The Canadian Press via CTV, CityNews, The Star, News 1130, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Daily Courier, Yahoo, MSN
In the midst of the pandemic, academics are fighting a rising ‘infodemic’
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor says a segment of the populace in Canada and the U.S. continues to insist that COVID-19 is simply a hoax, and it’s easier to harbour a belief like this today than in the past because we don’t see coffins in houses and lined up in the streets.
University Affairs
Free UBC Okanagan mental health service to be expanded
UBCO’s free COVID-19 mental health service will soon expand from a temporary telephone-based service into an online platform. UBCO psychology professor Lesley Lutes was interviewed.
Castanet
Think twice before you adopt or buy a pet—animals are not commodities
Victoria Shroff, an adjunct professor of animal law at Peter A. Allard School of Law, discussed the need for better oversight or animal-friendly laws around breeding, selling, importing and transporting animals.
Georgia Straight
YMCA makes Dr. Bonnie Henry an icon
Bonnie Henry, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, will receive the 2020 Icon Award, part of the annual Metro Vancouver Women of Distinction program.
News 1130