UBC In The News
'Tidal wave' of power shut-offs looms as nation grapples with heat
NPR mentioned a study co-conducted by UBC that suggests the number of deaths related to heat in the U.S. is substantially larger than previously reported.
NPR
Michelle Kunimoto boldly discovers where no one has before
Inverse mentioned Michelle Kunimoto’s discovery of planets while an undergraduate and PhD student at UBC and interviewed about her innovation and love for sci-fi.
Inverse
Provinces, territories urged to follow B.C. and investigate systemic racism in health care
The Globe and Mail quoted Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a UBC professor of law and director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC, about her independent investigation into allegations of racism in the province’s health care system.
Globe and Mail
Fighting rental homes in Shaughnessy and fearing 'apocalypse'
Tsur Somerville, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, and Thomas Davidoff, director of UBC’s Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate, gave comments about the Shaughnessy residents that are angry about the plans for apartment buildings in their neighbourhood.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
Crises like the pandemic don’t make people less optimistic
Forbes mentioned a UBC study led by Patrick Klaiber, a graduate student in UBC’s department of psychology, that found adults aged 60 and older balanced the stress of greater health risk from COVID-19 with better coping skills than younger adults.
Forbes
Physical activity should be part of pandemic guidelines, B.C. researchers say
A new study led by Katie Di Sebastiano, a postdoctoral fellow in kinesiology, found that all levels of physical activity declined shortly after physical distancing was introduced, and the trend was reversed only for moderate-to-vigorous physical activity.
CTV, Surrey Now-Leader, Abbotsford News, CBC On The Coast, CKNW Jill Bennett Show
How a tiny island off Victoria became part of B.C.’s racist history
Renisa Mawani, a professor in UBC’s department of sociology, discussed how the history of D’Arcy Island is closely tied with B.C.’s history of racism. She will connect them to the current COVID-19 pandemic during a free online lecture on July 30.
Indo-Canadian Voice
The best lessons on eradicating coronavirus come not from Spanish flu, but smallpox
Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease specialist and clinical pediatrics professor at UBC, co-wrote about lessons we can learn from the history of smallpox eradication such as distribution equality and global collaboration for vaccine development. He says if we don’t learn these lessons, we will end up living with the threat of the pandemic for decades to come.
The Guardian
Racist stereotyping of Asians as good at math masks inequities and harms students
Lee Gunderson, a professor in UBC’s department of language and literacy education, and Guofang Li, a professor and Canada research chair in transnational/global perspectives of language and literacy education of children and youth at UBC, discussed how “model minority” stereotype leads to destructive emotional stress and significant psychosocial pressure on high-achieving students.
The Conversation
Wear a mask to protect yourself and others. You will not be harmed.
Wayne Ghesquierre, a clinical professor of infectious diseases at UBC’s faculty of medicine, wrote about the importance of wearing a mask to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19.
Times Colonist