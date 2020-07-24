UBC In The News
Popular seafood species sharply decline around the world
New UBC research discovered global declines of many popularly consumed fish species. The lead author Maria Palomares, manager of the Sea Around Us initiative at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted.
Times of India
Understanding the gypsy moth
UBC forestry professor Richard Hamelin was interviewed about the Asian gypsy moth and his rapid DNA detection system for invasive species that can process results in under two hours and help stop pests from becoming established in forests, nurseries and farms.
CKNW Mornings with Simi
Noise that vibrates Earth dropped drastically after COVID-19 lockdowns: study
New research co-authored by Mika McKinnon, a geophysicist and adjunct professor in the department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences at UBC, showed lockdown measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 led to a 50 per cent reduction in seismic noise observed around the world in early to mid 2020.
Treehugger, Indo-Canadian Voice, The Canadian Press via CBC, CTV, News 1130, National Post, CityNews, The Star, Montreal Gazette, La Presse, Winnipeg Press, Star Phoenix, The Province, Vancouver Courier, North Shore News, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Tri-City News, Times Colonist, Daily Courier, Yahoo, MSN
Got a pimple, wrinkle or dark spot? There's a skin patch for that
Flare asked Monica Li, a clinical instructor at UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, to break down the three main types of skincare patches available and whether they can actually deliver results.
Flare
The cost of friendship with China
Asia Times mentioned Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, about what it means to be a friend of China.
Asia Times
There were 2 earthquakes off the West Coast in 6 hours. When will B.C. get an early warning system?
Brett Gilley, a professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, gave comments about the subduction zone and an early warning earthquake detection system.
CTV
Military to send Cyclone helicopter, downsized force to world's largest maritime exercise amid COVID-19
UBC political science professor Michael Byers says the restricted maneuvers for the Cyclones are not a solution, especially for the long-term, since pilots in combat situations need to be able to fly to the limits of their aircraft’s capabilities.
CTV
Mental health in the pandemic: older adults show better resilience
A new UBC study examined age differences in exposure and reactivity to daily stressors and positive events in the first several weeks of the COVID-19 outbreak. The lead author Patrick Klaiber, a graduate student in UBC’s department of psychology, was quoted.
ZME Science, Hindustan Times
Why err on the side of caution as COVID-19 looms in health-care workplaces
Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine in the faculty of medicine, says applying the precautionary principle is an important and timely conversation because COVID-19 has already hit long-term care homes and other shared living facilities hard. He added Canada has a narrow window of opportunity to better protect its most vulnerable.
CBC
After COVID-19, nations can tackle environmental crises by shifting priorities to sustainable development
Kai Chan, a professor at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, discussed the inconvenient truth about focusing on building resilient social and ecological systems for thriving sustainability.
The Conversation
Fisheries subsidies fuel ocean depletion and hurt coastal communities
Daniel Skerritt and Rashid Sumaila from the fisheries economics research unit at UBC, wrote about effective global fisheries subsidies reform and hoped for removal of subsidies that support illegal fishing and impact overfished stocks.
The Conversation
How Canada’s oilsands city is supporting Indigenous food sovereignty
The Tyee interviewed Eduardo Jovel, director of Indigenous Research Partnerships at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, who leads a project at UBC farm exploring Indigenous food security and sovereignty in urban settings.
The Tyee