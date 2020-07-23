UBC In The News
Study values women’s long-overlooked contribution to fisheries at $5.6b per year
Mongabay highlighted a study led by Sarah Harper, a postdoctoral researcher at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, that estimated the global contribution by women to small-scale fishing.
Mongabay
Lynx take epic, 2,000-mile treks—but why is a mystery
UBCO biology professor Karen Hodges commented on the Northwest Boreal Lynx Project, which investigated the movements of Canada lynx.
National Geographic (subscription)
Safe Third Country Agreement ruled unconstitutional—here’s what could happen next
Efrat Arbel, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, commented on the Safe Third Country Agreement, which allows Canada to send certain refugee claimants back to the U.S.
Global, CKNW Jill Bennett Show
Comet at its closest to Earth before heading out of sight for 6,000 years
Brett Gladman, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy and Canada research chair in planetary astronomy, talked about seeing NEOWISE, the first easily visible comet to appear in years.
CTV
Vancouver council approves 28-storey rental tower on Broadway
UBC geography professor Elvin Wyly says a single project such as the Broadway tower is not going to halt or spur gentrification on its own. He added the whole region is gentrifying because of the huge demand for land and housing in the Lower Mainland.
Globe and Mail
We asked coronavirus experts about whether they're taking a vacation this summer
Rosie Redfield, a professor in UBC’s department of zoology, was asked about her vacation plans and she said one of the big issues for anything that involves other people is what is the level of infection in others you’re going to be interacting with.
Buzzfeed News
Outbreak in Kelowna, B.C., forces 1,000 people into self-isolation
Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease specialist and clinical pediatrics professor at UBC, says the uptick in COVID-19 cases can be attributed to a few large spreading events and people need to prioritize what they think is more important than others.
The Canadian Press via National Post, The Star, Times Colonist, Yahoo
Meet the medical students who just released a pandemic-inspired album
UBC medical students Braedon Paul and Andrew McDonald were interviewed about an album they released inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.
CBC q with Tom Power
'A surprise to no one': Some coping better than others with COVID-19, research suggests
Media highlighted a new UBC study that examined age differences in exposure and reactivity to daily stressors and positive events in the first several weeks of the COVID-19 outbreak. The lead author Patrick Klaiber, a graduate student in UBC’s department of psychology, was quoted.
CTV, Indo-Canadian Voice
COVID-friendly sex guidelines getting noticed
CityNews interviewed Lori Brotto, a professor in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at UBC’s faculty of medicine, about sexual intimacy during the pandemic.
CityNews
Jason Kenney gives tacit approval to Calgary’s incoming mask mandate
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor expects Calgary’s bylaw to translate into more people wearing masks because it creates an expectation. He added public shaming could lead to a backlash, so officials should put a positive spin on the rules.
Globe and Mail
COVID-19: B.C.'s innovators step up to solve pandemic problems
A Postmedia article on COVID-19 innovations included research by Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute and the UBC materials engineering department, which found that copper alloy surfaces can help combat the spread of antibiotic-resistant hospital infections. It quoted lead author Elizabeth Bryce, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of pathology and laboratory medicine.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Special report: Systemic failures in B.C. seniors' care left facilities unprepared for pandemic
Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine in the faculty of medicine, and Jennifer Baumbusch, a professor at UBC’s school of nursing, discussed the long-term care system in B.C. that led to a crisis when COVID-19 hit.
Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome, New West Record
Henry adds new rules for restaurants, bars following two Tri-City COVID-19 clusters
Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on the COVID-19 outbreaks at the two Tri-Cities restaurants.
Tri-City News
UBC recognizes Richmond Indigenous educator as 'teacher of the year'
Lynn Wainwright, a Richmond educator and instructor at UBC, was recognized as the 2020 alumni teacher of the year by UBC’s faculty of education.
Vancouver is Awesome