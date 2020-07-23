UBC In The News

Study values women’s long-overlooked contribution to fisheries at $5.6b per year

Mongabay highlighted a study led by Sarah Harper, a postdoctoral researcher at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, that estimated the global contribution by women to small-scale fishing.
Mongabay

Lynx take epic, 2,000-mile treks—but why is a mystery

UBCO biology professor Karen Hodges commented on the Northwest Boreal Lynx Project, which investigated the movements of Canada lynx.
National Geographic (subscription)

Safe Third Country Agreement ruled unconstitutional—here’s what could happen next

Efrat Arbel, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, commented on the Safe Third Country Agreement, which allows Canada to send certain refugee claimants back to the U.S.
GlobalCKNW Jill Bennett Show

Comet at its closest to Earth before heading out of sight for 6,000 years

Brett Gladman, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy and Canada research chair in planetary astronomy, talked about seeing NEOWISE, the first easily visible comet to appear in years.
CTV

Vancouver council approves 28-storey rental tower on Broadway

UBC geography professor Elvin Wyly says a single project such as the Broadway tower is not going to halt or spur gentrification on its own. He added the whole region is gentrifying because of the huge demand for land and housing in the Lower Mainland.
Globe and Mail

We asked coronavirus experts about whether they're taking a vacation this summer

Rosie Redfield, a professor in UBC’s department of zoology, was asked about her vacation plans and she said one of the big issues for anything that involves other people is what is the level of infection in others you’re going to be interacting with.
Buzzfeed News

Outbreak in Kelowna, B.C., forces 1,000 people into self-isolation

Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease specialist and clinical pediatrics professor at UBC, says the uptick in COVID-19 cases can be attributed to a few large spreading events and people need to prioritize what they think is more important than others.
The Canadian Press via National PostThe StarTimes ColonistYahoo

Meet the medical students who just released a pandemic-inspired album

UBC medical students Braedon Paul and Andrew McDonald were interviewed about an album they released inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.
CBC q with Tom Power

'A surprise to no one': Some coping better than others with COVID-19, research suggests

Media highlighted a new UBC study that examined age differences in exposure and reactivity to daily stressors and positive events in the first several weeks of the COVID-19 outbreak. The lead author Patrick Klaiber, a graduate student in UBC’s department of psychology, was quoted.
CTVIndo-Canadian Voice

COVID-friendly sex guidelines getting noticed

CityNews interviewed Lori Brotto, a professor in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at UBC’s faculty of medicine, about sexual intimacy during the pandemic.
CityNews

Jason Kenney gives tacit approval to Calgary’s incoming mask mandate

UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor expects Calgary’s bylaw to translate into more people wearing masks because it creates an expectation. He added public shaming could lead to a backlash, so officials should put a positive spin on the rules.
Globe and Mail

COVID-19: B.C.'s innovators step up to solve pandemic problems

A Postmedia article on COVID-19 innovations included research by Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute and the UBC materials engineering department, which found that copper alloy surfaces can help combat the spread of antibiotic-resistant hospital infections. It quoted lead author Elizabeth Bryce, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of pathology and laboratory medicine.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Special report: Systemic failures in B.C. seniors' care left facilities unprepared for pandemic

Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine in the faculty of medicine, and Jennifer Baumbusch, a professor at UBC’s school of nursing, discussed the long-term care system in B.C. that led to a crisis when COVID-19 hit.
Business in VancouverVancouver is AwesomeNew West Record

Henry adds new rules for restaurants, bars following two Tri-City COVID-19 clusters

Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on the COVID-19 outbreaks at the two Tri-Cities restaurants.
Tri-City News

UBC recognizes Richmond Indigenous educator as 'teacher of the year'

Lynn Wainwright, a Richmond educator and instructor at UBC, was recognized as the 2020 alumni teacher of the year by UBC’s faculty of education.
Vancouver is Awesome