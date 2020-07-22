B.C. aims to clear surgery backlog in 15 months if COVID-19 surge doesn't happen

Jason Sutherland, a professor at UBC’s Centre for Health Services and Policy Research, says staffing will be a key issue to catch up on cancelled surgeries and the needs of patients who are still waiting months for non-urgent surgeries should be tracked and met, including counselling for those who often suffer from depression.

The Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, The Star, Tri-City News, Times Colonist