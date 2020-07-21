UBC In The News
Popular seafood species in sharp decline around the world: Study
New UBC research discovered global declines of many popularly consumed fish species. The lead author Maria Palomares, manager of the Sea Around Us initiative at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted.
International Business Times
How sustainable is B.C. seafood?
Business in Vancouver mentioned Murdoch McAllister, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, for his work on innovations and management practices in place in B.C. that address stock management issues.
Business in Vancouver
Draft National Fisheries Policy seeks big growth but ignores fishers
Sahir Advani, a postdoctoral research fellow at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, discussed the six dimensions of fisheries sustainability and said there needs to be greater consideration of long-term sustainability and across social, ecological, ethical and institutional dimensions for fisheries to become truly sustainable in India.
Mongabay (India)
Black with a capital 'B': Why it took news outlets so long to make a change that matters to so many
Handel Wright, director of UBC’s Centre for Culture, Identity and Education, says it helps if newsrooms listen to communities on how they would like to be represented, but it is even more important that members of those communities are actually part of newsrooms.
CBC, Yahoo, MSN
Why COVID-19 may bring us the summer of free-range kids
UBC kinesiology professor Guy Faulkner was interviewed about independent mobility, which gives kids the independence to get around their neighbourhoods on their own.
CBC
West Vancouver councillor outs ‘shocking’ racism in B.C. real estate — but it’s not the only example
UBC history professor Henry Yu commented on a covenant on land titles in British Properties that stops people from selling their homes to non-white buyers. He discussed the racism in Canadian real estate.
Global, Global National (1:27 mark)
How a treatment for the coronavirus turned up in a scientist’s freezer
The New Yorker interviewed AbCellera’s CEO and co-founder Carl Hansen, who taught physics and engineering at UBC, about his team’s work to develop antibody therapies for COVID-19.
New Yorker
Lockdown fatigue, ‘invincibility’ causing more COVID-19 infections in young people
Stephen Hoption Cann says the increase in infections in younger people could be because it’s summer and fewer employment opportunities during the pandemic mean more time for young people to spend with friends.
The Canadian Press via CP24, CBC, CTV, Huffington Post, Yahoo, MSN, The Star, CityNews, Toronto Sun, Ottawa Matters, Windsor Star, Star Phoenix, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Sun, News 1130, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, BC Local News, Free Press, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New West Record, Tri-City News, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Times Colonist, Kelowna Capital News, Castanet, Kelowna Now, Daily Courier
While a majority of people in B.C. support wearing masks, those who won't are steadfast
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor discussed the psychological reaction to wearing masks and how some people feel their right to choose is more important than their well-being.
CBC
Coronavirus psychology: Why an ‘abstract’ virus makes recovery more complicated
Now Magazine interviewed UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor about the abstract nature of COVID-19 symptoms and the mental-health fallout of the pandemic.
Now Magazine
UBC researcher says most getting less sex, not more, during pandemic
Lori Brotto, a professor in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at UBC’s faculty of medicine, is leading a national survey to measure changes in sexual health and the prevalence of gender-based violence during the pandemic. She says most people are getting less sex, not more, despite having much more time together at home.
Castanet
What a weird idea the Tyee seemed when it started. And other reflections from founder David Beers
The Tyee’s founding editor and an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of journalism David Beers will be speaking about the past, present and future of The Tyee on July 22.
The Tyee
Amid anti-Asian attacks, B.C. provides $10 million for Canada's first Chinese Canadian museum, in Vancouver
The Chinese Canadian Museum Society is launching an exhibit in partnership with UBC, the City of Vancouver and the Museum of Vancouver, to explore Chinese immigration history and how communities developed through food and restaurant culture in the face of discrimination.
Georgia Straight
Weekly online seminars offered by Alzheimer Society of B.C.
Elisabeth Drance, a clinical professor of geriatric psychiatry at UBC, is working with Alzheimer Society of B.C to help Prince Rupert caregivers and provide free online educational workshops.
BC Local News
UBC Okanagan to host second-straight Canada West golf championship
UBC Okanagan will be hosting the second Canada West Golf Championship in October. Tom Huisman, director of athletics and recreation at UBCO, was interviewed.
BC Local News, Kelowna Capital News, Kelowna Now